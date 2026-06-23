Lala Kent Reveals Surprising Reunion With Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy

Lala Kent thought she was headed to Las Vegas for a glamorous hotel opening. Instead, she found herself in a situation she never expected: spending part of the trip alongside two people who have played major roles in some of the most dramatic chapters of her reality TV career.

During a recent episode of her podcast, “Untraditionally Lala,” the former “Vanderpump Rules” star opened up about an unexpected reunion with Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy while traveling to Las Vegas for the grand opening of Lisa Vanderpump’s latest hotel venture.

For longtime Bravo fans, the encounter was surprising enough. What happened after the plane landed made it even more memorable.

Lala Couldn’t Believe Who Showed Up on Her Flight

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Kent explained that she boarded a JetSuiteX flight expecting a relatively uneventful trip. Instead, she quickly realized she would be sharing the flight with several familiar faces.

“I flew JetSuite X … I see Alex Baskin, who’s like my security blanket. So I sat with him and then in comes Tom Sandoval, who’s also on my flight, and then in comes James Kennedy with his girlfriend,” Kent recalled.

The moment caught her off guard.

“I was just thinking like wow, I never thought I would ever be on a flight with all of these people.”

The reunion carried extra weight given the group’s complicated history. In the years since Scandoval rocked the Bravo universe, relationships within the former “Vanderpump Rules” cast have shifted dramatically. Friendships fractured, alliances changed, and several cast members moved in very different directions.

Still, Kent said the interaction itself remained friendly.

She even met Kennedy’s girlfriend, Jordan Meyers, for the first time.

“I did meet James’ girlfriend. She’s blonde, she’s super cute,” Kent shared. “James looked good. I didn’t say much to him except for, hi, how are you?”

The Bigger Surprise Happened After They Landed

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If the shared flight wasn’t unexpected enough, Kent said the group found themselves together again once they arrived in Las Vegas.

As transportation was being arranged from the airport, several members of the Bravo circle ended up riding together, including Sandoval, Kennedy, Kennedy’s girlfriend, Tom Schwartz, Kiana Carroll, and Kent herself.

The realization prompted one of the most memorable reactions from the entire story.

“We land, and they have like three different cars to pick everyone up from Jet Suite X. And so it’s myself, Kiana, Schwartzy, Tom Sandoval, James, James’ new girlfriend in this car,” Kent explained.

Then came the moment she never saw coming.

“You guys, I was like, I literally said out loud, I was like, I never thought any of us would be in the same car ever again.”

For Bravo fans who watched years of friendship fallout, explosive reunions, and headline-making scandals unfold on screen, it’s easy to understand why Kent was stunned.

A simple trip to Las Vegas suddenly became a reminder of just how much has changed, and how much history still exists between the former castmates.

Whether the reunion leads to anything more remains to be seen. But for one afternoon at least, a group that once seemed permanently divided found themselves back in the same place.

And according to Kent, that’s something she never thought she’d witness again.