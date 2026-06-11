Marlon Wayans Talks ‘Scary Movie’ Success & ‘White Chicks 2’ on ‘Andy Cohen Live!’

Comedy heavyweight Marlon Wayans pulled up to SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live to celebrate the massive global triumph of his new hit movie, “Scary Movie,” and he didn’t hold back one bit.

Sitting down with host Andy Cohen on June 11, the legendary writer and actor unpacked the bittersweet reality of reclaiming his blockbuster franchise decades after Harvey Weinstein and Dimension Films infamously stripped it away from the Wayans family. The brilliant homecoming has completely re-energized the genre, with the film scoring a historic $105.5 million global opening weekend, according to Paramount.

The atmosphere was pure celebration as Wayans reflected on the long, winding road back to his creative throne. Beyond discussing his current box-office victory, the multi-hyphenate creator gave the audience a major update on another classic, laying out the exact blueprints required to finally get a long-requested “White Chicks” sequel off the ground.

Will We Ever Get a “White Chicks” Sequel After This Box Office Win?

During the deep-dive interview, Cohen immediately pressed for the tea regarding the cultural phenomenon, asking where things stand now that the current parody project is a certified smash. Wayans admitted that the conversations are actively happening behind closed doors, but he is intentionally keeping his cards close to his chest until a production deal is fully finalized.

“I’ll tell you after this weekend, if this weekend’s successful,” Wayans revealed on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live.”

“We got about five more weeks, or six more weeks, of box office. If this movie gets to $300 million, I promise you I will start putting on my white makeup now.” He emphasized that the creative team wants the potential “White Chicks” sequel to reach an international scale on par with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. While they are actively skating around fresh narrative ideas and pitching to multiple Hollywood studios, Wayans warned fans that he won’t make an official announcement on his Instagram account until the paperwork is concrete, jokingly calling his massive fanbase “savages” if they get teased prematurely.

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The conversation took a deeper, more serious turn when Cohen asked about the emotional fallout from the early 2000s, when Miramax and the Weinstein brothers abruptly pushed the Wayans family out of their own hit movie franchise. Despite the immense financial loss and creative heartbreak, Wayans explained that he and his brother Shawn chose to protect their peace rather than entangle themselves in an exhausting, bitter legal battle.

“It almost got very litigious, and we was just like, if we spend our money doing that and spend our time doing that, then all we’re going to do is put ourselves in an emotionally bitter place,” Wayans stated on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, “If they want to take this, let them have it.”

Instead of remaining stuck in litigation, the brothers focused on creating a whole new era of classic comedies, including “Little Man”” and the original “White Chicks.” Decades later, with the Weinsteins completely ousted from power and the franchise safely back in the family’s hands, Wayans views the current record-breaking success of “Scary Movie” as the ultimate form of divine karma.

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The 53-year-old star expressed immense pride over the success of the lateste iteration of “Scary Movie”and a sense of vindication, noting that his only goal has always been to make people laugh, unite audiences from different backgrounds, and keep his energy completely light.

Catch the Full Unfiltered Interview Anytime on Demand

The explosive, headline-making episode of SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” highlights exactly why the daily morning show remains a mandatory stop for Hollywood’s biggest personalities. Fans looking to hear the full, unedited audio clips of the interview can tune in to Radio Andy (Ch. 102) Monday through Friday at 10am ET, or stream the entire conversation on demand using the official SiriusXM app.

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