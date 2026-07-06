Where Is Rob Kardashian Now? Inside His Low-Key Life With Daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian has traded reality TV cameras for a quieter life, but his bond with the family that made him famous has never been stronger. The 39-year-old made headlines years after he left the reality TV world when he appeared in a rare set of photos that Khloé Kardashian shared on Tuesday, June 30, as the family celebrated her 42nd birthday. Rob was seen smiling with his daughter, Dream Kardashian, 9, along with his mother, Kris Jenner, and his sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Khloé.

Rob, who shares Dream with ex Blac Chyna, kept his look casual for the family celebration. He wore blue-and-white athletic shorts, a black T-shirt, matching sneakers, and a baseball cap while posing alongside his relatives.

Rob Kardashian Is Reportedly Healthy and Doing Well

Getty Khloe, Kourtney, Kimberly and Robert Kardashian arrive at the Premiere of the new reality show “Keeping up with the Kardashians”

The new photos quickly drew attention from fans, who have seen less of Rob in recent years, as he has stepped away from regular reality TV appearances and public life.

According to a report in Us Weekly on Thursday, June 2, Rob is in a strong place now.

“Rob’s doing really well and is very healthy,” the insider told the outlet.

The source also acknowledged that the former reality star has faced challenges, but said he has been doing better privately. “[Rob] has had his struggles but is in a great place right now,” the source said.

Rob Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian Remain Very Close

Despite hitting headlines for his turbulent relationship with his ex and health issues that kept him away from the reality TV world, Rob’s closest family bond appears to remain with Khloé, who has been a steady presence in his life as he continues to keep a lower profile.

The same bond has been reflected in the earlier seasons of their hit reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”.

According to the insider, Rob often spends time at Khloé’s house with Dream, and the siblings have created a close routine around family time.

“He’s closest with Khloe and spends a lot of time at her house with Dream. They joke they are one little family raising Dream together. Khloe keeps him in check and tries to get him to work out and stay on track with his health and wellbeing,” the source told US Weekly.

That closeness came through in Khloé’s birthday photos. In one shot, Rob posed behind Dream with two peace signs, while another showed Dream wrapping her arms around him.

Rob Kardashian Is Focused on Fatherhood and a Private Life

Although Rob has stepped back from being a regular presence on “The Kardashians,” he has focused on building a quieter, healthier life for himself and Dream. “He has a great mindset and has been focusing on improving himself these last few years,” the insider revealed.“Rob has many business ventures that he’s working on or investing in, and is really trying to stay out of the spotlight.”

Getty Rob Kardashian

Rob is also keeping his dating life private. The source said he recently had an on-and-off relationship with someone outside the public eye, but is currently single and focused on fatherhood.

“He was dating someone on and off recently who is really low-key and not famous. He’s single right now and enjoying this time being a dad and living a low-key life.”

For now, Rob seems perfectly happy with a quieter life. Dream comes first, his health stays a priority, and the family that rallied around him during his time away from the spotlight remains as close as ever.