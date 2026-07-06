Every Artist Performing During the 2026 ‘GMA’ Summer Concert Series, Plus How to Watch Live on ABC

Summer concert season is in full swing, and “Good Morning America” is once again bringing live performances to morning television. This year’s ‘GMA’ Summer Concert Series features a mix of country, R&B, K-pop, and rock artists performing throughout July and August. Honestly, it seems like the lineup was put together with a little bit of every music fan in mind.

The 2026 Summer Concert Series is sponsored by Norwegian Cruise Line, according to the “Good Morning America” website. And will air during the show’s regular weekday broadcasts. Whether viewers plan to tune in live or catch highlights online afterward, here’s everything to know about this summer’s performances.

How to Watch the 2026 ‘GMA’ Summer Concert Series

Every concert will take place during the regular broadcast of “Good Morning America,” which airs weekdays at 7:00am ET on ABC.

Fans can also follow along on the show’s , Instagram, and X accounts, where behind-the-scenes content and additional concert coverage will be shared throughout the summer. Each performance also has its own official hashtag, making it easy to join the conversation online.

The full schedule includes:

July 10: Keith Urban (#KeithUrbanOnGMA)

Keith Urban (#KeithUrbanOnGMA) July 24: Coco Jones (#CocoJonesOnGMA)

Coco Jones (#CocoJonesOnGMA) July 31: Dan + Shay (#DanAndShayOnGMA)

Dan + Shay (#DanAndShayOnGMA) August 7: YEONJUN (#YEONJUNOnGMA)

YEONJUN (#YEONJUNOnGMA) August 14: Sublime (#SublimeOnGMA)

Keith Urban on July 10

Country superstar Keith Urban gets things started on July 10. Over the years, Urban has built an impressive career with a long list of hit songs. These include “Somebody Like You,” “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” “The Fighter,” and “Wasted Time.”

Known for combining country with rock influences, Urban has earned multiple Grammy Awards. And has become one of the genre’s biggest touring acts. Yep, if you’ve ever seen one of his live performances, you already know he brings plenty of energy to the stage.

Coco Jones on July 24

Next up is Coco Jones on July 24. While many fans first discovered Jones through her acting career (a.k.a. “Bel-Air”), she’s become one of R&B’s fastest-rising stars over the past few years.

Her Grammy-winning hit “ICU” introduced even more listeners to her powerhouse vocals. And she has continued building momentum with new music that blends classic R&B influences with a modern sound.

Dan + Shay on July 31

Country duo Dan + Shay takes the stage on July 31. Made up of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, the pair have become known for emotional ballads and crossover hits. We’re talking things like “Tequila,” “Speechless,” and “10,000 Hours.”

Let’s be real; they’re one of those acts that somehow manages to appeal to both country fans and pop listeners. That makes them a great fit for a summer concert series like this.

YEONJUN on August 7

On August 7, YEONJUN brings K-pop to the “GMA” stage. Best known as a member of TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), YEONJUN has earned worldwide recognition for his performances, dance ability, and even solo work.

His appearance also continues the show’s tradition of featuring artists from a variety of genres. And reaching music fans from around the world.

Sublime on August 14

Wrapping things up on August 14 is Sublime. The band’s blend of ska, punk, reggae, and rock helped define an era, with songs like “Santeria,” “What I Got,” and “Wrong Way” remaining fan favorites decades later.

These days, the group continues celebrating that legacy. Performing for longtime fans and introducing the music to a new generation.

The ‘GMA’ Summer Concert Series Has Something for Just About Everyone

From country and R&B to K-pop and rock, this year’s “Good Morning America” Summer Concert Series offers a little bit of everything over five weeks of performances.

No matter who viewers are most excited for, it seems like there will be plenty of memorable moments throughout the series. And with behind-the-scenes coverage and dedicated hashtags for every concert, fans won’t have to miss out even after the performances end.