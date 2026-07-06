Derek Hough Thanks Indianapolis Fans in a Shirtless, Glistening Video That Makes Fans Drool All Over the Comment Section

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough is having the time of his life on tour. From now until August 16, fans can catch him and his wife, Hayley Erbert Hough, showcasing their spectacular talents for roaring audiences.

After a performance in Indianapolis, Derek surprised fans with a sizzling behind-the-scenes video. See the footage that had viewers’ jaws’ dropping and begging for more.

Derek Hough Gets Sweaty & Shirtless After an Indianapolis Tour Stop

“Dancing With the Stars” head judge Derek Hough wants fans to come see his Symphony of Dance tour. In a recent backstage video, he gave fans a taste of what the show feels like. And he wasn’t above using his looks to encourage ticket sales.

“Indy brought the heat 🔥 literally! It was one sweaty night, but that crowd’s energy was electric ⚡️You all made it unforgettable! Don’t Miss This show! Come join the Symphony ♥️” Derek Hough captioned a recent Instagram reel.

“Indianapolis you are the most incredible audience and also the wettest. It’s so hot in here,” the 41-year-old said in the video before showing clips from the show. Rose petals rain down from the rafters as the audience roars in excitement.

While fans acknowledged it was an incredible show, others were taken aback by Derek Hough’s muscular physique. Sweat glistened across his sculpted torso as he addressed the camera. Fans couldn’t help but go wild.

“Oh my granny goodness🔥🙌” one Instagram user joked in the comments.

“You look thirsty 😂” another added.

“Beautiful sexy 😍❤️” someone else chimed in.

“Damn Derek! Looking good!” another fan wrote.

The Performer Gushes Over the Cast & Crew of the Tour

Derek Hough and his cast worked incredibly hard on the Symphony of Dance Encore tour. In June, he spoke with EntertainmentNow and had lovely things to say about his fellow performers.

“The cast of dancers, they are literal superhuman beings that do things with their bodies that I didn’t even know were possible. It’s incredible. They’re so talented, they’re so hungry, they have so much energy. It’s really special,” Derek told editor Lauren Weigle.

This year’s tour is a special encore performance of the 2023 Symphony of Dance tour. The show was unfortunately cut short when Hayley Hough suffered a cranial hematoma during their stop in Washington, D.C. Thankfully, Hayley made a full recovery and went on to perform again. The Houghs made a documentary about her recovery, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival this year.

“What’s so special about this tour is that this is the tour that’s from the documentary,” Derek Hough told EntertainmentNow. He adjusted and tweaked parts of the show. But despite the upgrades, it’s still the same Symphony of Dance tour. Hough would love his fans to enjoy the new and improved version of the performance.

Fans can catch the new season of “Dancing With the Stars” this fall on ABC. “The Next Pro” begins on Monday, July 13 on the network.

Tickets to Derek Hough’s Symphony of Dance tour can be purchased through the official website.