Tom Holland Reveals Why He Wants Miles Morales in the MCU

Tom Holland says he is actively lobbying for the character Miles Morales to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Additionally, his own experience being guided by Robert Downey Jr. inspires him to help bring in the next Spider-Man.

In a recent interview with Hobby Consolas, Holland said he and Marvel are approaching the future of Spider-Man “really open-minded.” He also said that bringing Morales into live action is at the top of his wish list, with Miles Morales as his priority for future Spider-Man stories.

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“I think at this point in time, we’re being really open-minded about what the future looks like,” Holland said. “I know that I have aspirations to bring Miles Morales into the universe, however that works out. We’ve got a lot of work to do to bring that to life. But yeah, I feel really strongly about it.”

Robert Downey Jr. Inspired Tom Holland’s Vision

Holland expressed that his determination to help introduce Morales stems from how Downey welcomed him to Marvel when he debuted as Peter Parker in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War.” In fact, giving someone else their shot could mean opening the door for Miles Morales in the MCU as well.

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“I feel incredibly grateful for the way I was introduced into this world and that I was shepherded by Robert Downey Jr.,” Holland explained. “I would love to kind of return that favor to the next generation of people that get the luxury of making these movies.”

Holland and Downey’s mentor-student dynamic became a core thread of the films that followed, from “Spider-Man: Homecoming” through “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.” On screen, Tony Stark handed Peter advanced suits and hard lessons. Meanwhile, off-screen, Holland describes Downey as a model for how to welcome younger performers into a multi-movie franchise. Bringing someone like Miles Morales into the Marvel universe would further this tradition of mentorship.

Holland said that bringing Morales into the Marvel films and being there to support whoever plays him is “definitely something that I’m really working towards.”

Could Miles Morales Join the MCU?

Holland’s goal is not only a creative decision. Any live-action appearance by Miles would need to navigate the shared control of Spider-Man between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures. After all, introducing Miles Morales brings extra licensing considerations into play.

Sony holds the film rights to Spider-Man and related characters. Its partnership with Marvel Studios has already produced Holland’s trilogy of solo films and his appearances in ensemble movies. However, any plan involving Miles would require both studios to agree again.

Miles has become the focal point of Sony’s animated “Spider-Verse” franchise, with “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” set to release next year. These films have created a unique animated portrayal of Miles Morales that is separate from the storyline of Holland’s live-action Marvel movies.

That parallel track makes the path to a live-action Miles less straightforward. The studios would need to decide how, or whether, to connect an on-screen Miles to the animated version audiences already know. At the same time, they must keep the existing deal for Holland’s films in place.

Two Spider-Men, One Universe?

In Marvel Comics, Miles becomes Spider-Man after the death of Peter Parker in his own universe. That storyline has fueled speculation that a live-action version of the character Miles Morales might require Holland’s Peter to exit.

The films have not committed to that route. The context of the current Marvel movies leaves room for a different approach. In this approach, both heroes exist at the same time. Many fans have speculated that the two Spider-Men could coexist. Peter could eventually serve as a mentor to a younger hero taking on the mask.

Holland’s stated interest in “returning the favor” he received from Downey aligns with that possibility. On screen, it could mirror the Stark–Parker relationship, shifting Holland from student to guide. Off-screen, it would give him the chance to play the role Downey played for him with the actor cast as Miles.

For now, Holland’s confirmed future with Marvel is “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” scheduled to open Friday, July 31, 2026. The film will follow the events of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which ended with the world forgetting Peter Parker’s identity. Perhaps that fresh start will make space for someone such as Miles Morales as well.

That setup, Peter erased from public memory and starting over, gives Marvel and Sony narrative space to reframe his role. If they choose, they can introduce another Spider-Man alongside him.

Whether Miles Morales eventually appears in that universe remains unresolved. However, what is clear from Holland’s comments is that he wants to be there when it happens, helping the next Spider-Man step into a world he once entered with Downey at his side.