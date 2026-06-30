Marvel Meets the FIFA World Cup as Tom Holland’s Latest ‘Spider-Man’ Promo Features Soccer Megastar

With the release of Marvel Studios’ “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” just around the corner, promotion, advertising, and marketing for the movie is heating up in a big way.

For instance, the cast are currently on the European leg of their promotional tour of the film. They’ve visited the likes of London in England, Rome in Italy, Madrid in Spain, Amsterdam in the Netherlands, and Berlin in Germany, doing photoshoots, giving interviews, and meeting Marvel fans.

However, with the kind of budget Marvel Studios has for marketing, and the kind of worldwide gross they’ll be aiming for once “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” hits theaters, that kind of promotion isn’t enough. Therefore, the company has taken advantage of a major sporting event that’s currently taking the planet by joining forces with one of its superstar participants for the movie’s latest promo.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is currently in full swing. With the opening group stage completed, the second round of knockout matches is underway. The tournament’s current top scorer is none other than Argentina’s Lionel Messi — arguably the greatest soccer player who ever lived.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” star Tom Holland, 30, has teamed up with Messi, 39, for an unlikely Marvel/soccer crossover video to promote the film. Holland took to social media to show it to the world.

Lionel Messi Goes Web-Swinging With Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in Brilliant Spidey Promo

Tom Holland shared the “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” promo video featuring Lionel Messi with his 64.2 million followers on his Instagram account.

In the video, Holland (as Spider-Man’s alter-ego Peter Parker), is on his cellphone while enjoying a coffee in a New York City shop. He is shocked to see Messi (who is, of course, in the United States for the World Cup right now) walk in.

He ends his call, clumsily gets up out of his seat, points at the soccer superstar and excitedly says, “You’re Messi!”

The shop worker responds on Messi’s behalf, saying, “Yeah, kid, he knows,” before Messi himself responds with a “Si.”

Holland’s Parker then asks the Argentinian what’s he’s doing there and he responds by saying he’s looking for Spider-Man.

Parker then disappears, telling Messi to wait, and returns in his Spider-Man costume. Spidey says, “Hey, I heard you were looking for me. You good with heights?”

In the next awesome scene, Spidey swings through the streets of New York City while holding on to Messi, as the soccer player screams with joy.

It’s brief, it’s silly, but it’s a heck of a lot of fun. Moreover, amid the fanaticism of soccer enthusiasts around the world for Messi and the ongoing World Cup, it’s undoubtedly a brilliantly clever bit of marketing for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

Holland’s fans and followers agreed, as they flocked to the comments section of his post to have their say on it.

Holland’s Fans Loved the Promo Video — ‘Genuinely Speechless’

Getty Tom Holland at Inter Miami CF vs Philadelphia Union in May.

The comments section of Tom Holland’s post featuring the Lionel Messi “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” promo is filled with positive comments about it from the actor’s fans and followers. Some could barely believe what they were seeing.

One follower commented, “Woahhhh !!!! 😱❤️‍🔥”

Another one said, “LEGENDARY 🔥.”

Someone else wrote, “Genuinely speechless.”

Meanwhile, one Instagram user asked, “U guys got some infinite budget or what 😭.”

Finally, a different user noted, “What a duo!!”

Notably, in another recent Marvel/soccer crossover, Holland was at the Nu Stadium in Miami on May 24 to watch the Major League Soccer game between Inter Miami CF and Philadelphia Union. Messi’s Miami side won the game 6-4 but, rather remarkably, he failed to score.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” hits theaters around the world on July 31. Get your tickets now.