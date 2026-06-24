Lionel Messi’s Latest Historic World Cup Achievement Celebrated by Wife & Kids

The wife of Lionel Messi has been celebrating his latest historic achievement alongside the couple’s children.

Influencer Antonela Roccuzzo, 38, has been married to the Argentinian soccer superstar since 2017, having been in a relationship with him since 2009.

Messi, who turns 39 today, is currently in North America at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is being jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. He is arguably the greatest soccer player of all time and holds a huge number of records in the sport. Those records include most official non-penalty goals scored in soccer history, most Ballons d’Or awards, and being the only player to have won more than one FIFA World Cup Golden Ball.

His latest achievement is scoring the most goals in FIFA World Cup history. Prior to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Messi was join-fourth on that list, along with France’s Just Fontaine, on 13 goals. Germany’s Miroslav Klose was top on 16 goals, Brazil’s Ronaldo was second on 15, and Germany’s Gerd Müller was third on 14.

In Argentina’s opening game, on Wednesday, June 17, Messi scored three goals against Algeria to equal Klose’s record. In their second game, against Austria on Monday, June 22, he scored two to go ahead of Klose on 18 goals. Argentina won the game 2-0, ensuring their qualification for the World Cup’s round of 32, and Messi leads the top goalscorer list for this year’s tournament so far.

His wife, Roccuzzo, took to social media to show the moment she and the couple’s sons — Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro — witnessed the amazing achievement at AT&T Stadium, aka Dallas Stadium, in Arlington, Texas.

Antonela Roccuzzo & Sons Celebrate Seeing Lionel Messi ‘Make History Again’

Antonela Roccuzzo took to her Instagram account to celebrate witnessing her husband, Lionel Messi, breaking the FIFA World Cup goalscoring record with her 40.1 million followers.

She posted a carousel of five photographs and one video — the most pertinent of which was a picture of herself with sons Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro, smiling in the AT&T Stadium during Argentina’s match with Austria on Monday.

The carousel also included a picture of Messi celebrating as he broke Miroslav Klose’s record.

Roccuzzo captioned the post, “Qué privilegio verte hacer historia una y otra vez🤍🇦🇷 Te amo @leomessi !!!”

The translation of that caption is, “What a privilege to see you make history again and again 🤍 🇦🇷 I love you @leomessi !!!”

Of course, the post’s comments section was teeming with Roccuzzo’s followers and Messi’s fans also celebrating the achievement.

Roccuzzo’s Followers Celebrate ‘Greatest of All Time’ Messi

Getty Lionel Messi at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The comments section of Antonela Roccuzzo’s post about Lionel Messi’s goalscoring achievement is teeming with celebratory messages — including several from some famous faces.

Messi himself wrote, “Te amo ❤️❤️” (meaning “I love you”).

Actress Jessica Alba commented, “Congrats!!! 🥳 wow!”

Influencer Lola Lolita left an emoji-based commented, saying, “😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

Anastasia Soare, the CEO and founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills who is known as the “Eyebrow Queen,” wrote, Congratulations ⭐️⭐️🇦🇷 what a game.”

One Instagram user said, “The world sees the legend, but this family helped create him🩵.”

Another fan of the couple commented, “Who said Argentina doesn’t have a Royal family?! The true King and Queen! 🇦🇷 🙌”

Someone else noted, “We love Messi, we love his family😍🇦🇷💙🤍 big love for Ciro ❤❤😘.”

Finally, one follower simply wrote, “Greatest of all time Leo 🐐🪄.”

We’d like to send our heartfelt congratulations to Lionel Messi for yet another fabulous soccer achievement. We wish him well for the rest of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina’s next (and final) first round group game is against Jordan on Sunday, June 28. Messi will be hoping to extend his scoring record against the World Cup minnows and debutants.