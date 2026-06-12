Katy Perry Reveals Which Song She Will Perform at the 2026 World Cup Opening Ceremony

Pop music icon and former “American Idol” judge Katy Perry has revealed which song she’ll be performing at the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The event kicked off on Thursday, May 11, in a packed Estadio Azteca, in Mexico City, when co-hosts Mexico comfortably defeated South Africa 2-0.

Prior to that match, the first opening ceremony took place. Performances came from the likes of Colombian singer Shakira and Nigerian rapper Burna Boy (who performed “Dai Dai,” the official song of the tournament), Venezuelan singer Danny Ocean, Mexican pop-rock band Mana, Colombian singer J Balvin, and rapper Ryan Castro.

However, given that the World Cup is also being co-hosted by the United States and Canada, second and third opening ceremonies will occur tonight in those countries.

The United States opening ceremony (the third one) will take place before the USA’s match against Paraguay in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium at 4:30 p.m. PDT.

Along with the likes of rapper Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema, and Tyla, Katy Perry will be headlining the performances at the event. After teasing which song she has planned, she has now revealed the track she will sing in California.

Katy Perry Teased Her Performance to People

Getty Katy Perry.

In an exclusive chat with People, prior to letting the world know, Katy Perry teased which song she’ll perform at the third World Cup opening ceremony in Los Angeles.

At the Tribeca Festival premiere of her latest concert film, “Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour — Live from Paris,” on Monday, June 8, the star told the publication, “It’s very fitting for the ceremonial song that I get to sing.”

She added, “And it’s not new. It’s off of one of my records, and I’m very excited to perform it.”

Before Perry performs, the second opening ceremony will occur in Toronto, at 1:30 p.m. EDT, before the match between Canada and Bosnia & Herzegovina at BMO Field. The likes of Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Bublé, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, Vegedream, and William Prince will perform at that one.

Following Perry’s tease, she finally revealed the song she’ll be performing on social media.

Perry Will Sing ‘Wonder’ at SoFi Stadium

In a post on her official Instagram account, Katy Perry revealed which song she’ll sing at the World Cup opening ceremony to her 196 million followers.

The post featured a video of Perry walking through SoFi Stadium with young Norwegian singer and content creator Tius Luka, known simply as Tius.

Tius had previous gained international recognition for his vocal performance on Perry’s song “Wonder” — which happens to be the track they’ll perform prior to USA vs Paraguay.

With the track itself playing over the video, Perry captioned it, “Tune in early to Friday’s USA vs Paraguay match to see Tius and I perform “Wonder” at the Protocol Ceremony ⚽️ @fifaworldcup.”

The star’s fans couldn’t hide their excitement and flocked to the post’s comments section to have their say.

One fan commented, “FINALLY JUSTICE FOR WONDER.”

Another wrote, “My favorite song of 143 I love you 🤧❤️❤️.”

Someone else said, “Omg! We are going to hear Wonder at The World Cup opening ceremony! 🥹🫶🏻🧡”

Finally, one person noted (with a pun), “The perfect choice for the occasion and message to the world. It will be WONDERful ❤️🙌.”

We wish Katy Perry all the best for her performance at SoFi Stadium. We also wish the United States men’s national soccer team all the best in their match against Paraguay.