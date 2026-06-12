‘Goddess’ Jessica Simpson, 45, Poses in Plunging Swimsuit After 100 Pound Weight Loss

There’s no doubt that Jessica Simpson knows a thing or two about music, and the same can be said about fashion and making healthy choices for her body.

When it comes to style, the star launched her brand 20 years ago when she was just 25, and although she faced doubters in the beginning, decades later, “the Jessica Simpson Collection is still going strong, sold in over 20,000 retail locations,” according to People.

In fact, WWD notes that, these days, it’s a “billion dollar brand.”

Getty Jessica Simpson

Now, Simpson has released a new collection and is helping to promote the items that are available by slipping on a few for herself.

That includes a swimsuit that looks fabulous on the star who has lost 100 pounds.

Fans Are ‘Absolutely Obsessed’ with Jessica’s Post and Brand

Simpson took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 9, to share a video that featured the star posing in various outfits. Along with a sheer white top and flower-covered jeans, as well as a dark denim vest and skirt, not to mention a pretty pink paisley one-piece, she could also be seen in a fabulous plunging swimsuit.

“The 45-year-old fashion designer sizzled in a swimsuit as she presented her summer collection for Walmart,” according to the Daily Mail. “The blonde had a very toned figure and small waistline as she showed off a new zebra print one-piece with a floral print design on top that sells for $32.”

In the caption of Simpson’s post, she wrote, “Our new collection at @walmart is summer concert ready! I love seeing y’all in your @jessicasimpsonstyle at my shows! Come say hi at a M&G or tag us! PA, NY, and OH — I’ll see y’all this week!”

Fans definitely adored what they saw, with one person leaving a comment, saying, “Goddess 🔥❤️😍”

“Wow, stunning! 😍,” came from another admirer of both the star and her brand.

A third social media user wrote, “Absolutely obsessed!”

Jessica Has Been Open About Her Weight Gain and Loss

Getty Jessica Simpson

Simpson’s swimsuit video comes after the star both gained weight and then lost it — at one point being 120 pounds and at another point being 240 pounds. On September 24, 2019, she shared an Instagram post and told her followers that she was down 100 pounds.

When it comes to how she lost the weight, it came down to embracing habits that were healthier for her in a few different ways.

“In 2021, Simpson quit drinking alcohol, writing in her memoir that it had a negative impact on her life, especially when it came to showing up as her best self for her family. The actress also revealed that it left her bloated,” People explained in July 2025.

“Simpson began working with trainer Harley Pasternak, who encouraged her to walk daily,” People added. “She started at 6,000 steps a day before gradually increasing to 12,000. Simpson also started weight training and following a nutrition plan that included healthier versions of her favorite foods.”

Simpson’s weight-related journey is one of the reasons why she has made sure that her brand’s collections are size-inclusive.

“It’s very important for me to let every woman feel included,” she told CBS News in 2017. “If I make a shirt, I’m going to make sure that every size is available. Because I have been every size, trust me!”