Jessica Simpson Shares Emotional Message About Major Life Changes

Singer and actress Jessica Simpson has shared an emotional message with fans as she reflects on some major life changes in her personal and professional life. The 45-year-old recently posted a series of photos to her social media accounts, including images of herself performing on stage, as she spoke about resilience, self-discovery, and moving forward.

The post quickly drew attention from fans, many of whom were eager to praise Simpson for her honesty and positive drive in what has been a transformative period.

Jessica Simpson Opens Up About Moving Forward

In the post that was sent to her millions of Instagram followers, Simpson spoke candidly about some of the challenges she has faced in recent times and how she is embracing her new lease on life.

She wrote, “As I go through my life and my heart gets broken inside of my safe places, I have learned to cling to these words that have become somewhat of a daily affirmation ‘Home is a feeling, not a place.'”

Simpson added, “As I go through my life and my heart gets broken inside of my safe places, I have learned to cling to these words that have become somewhat of a daily affirmation “Home is a feeling, not a place”… Not only do I say these words to myself, I sing these words in the song, ‘Fade.'”

“I wrote Fade the day that the trajectory of my life changed forever in October of 2023,” she continued. “After all that I have chosen to pull myself through with as much strength, courage, confidence and compassion possible, I am able to free myself from the pain of disappointment every single time I am blessed to be able to take the stage. I am so very grateful for the feeling of home on the stage.”

Reflecting on the fact that she has been unable to perform over the last 15 years, Simpson revealed how this has left her without a way to “Fully express” herself and she thanked fans who have gone to her shows.

“Thank y’all for making me feel loved and valued! Excited to see and share powerful, inspiring and real moments with everyone this week!”

Jessica Simpson Returns to Music Following Changes in Her Personal Life

Best known for her pop hits in the late 1990s and early 2000s, with songs such as “With You,” “I Wanna Love You Forever,” and “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’,” Simpson has recently returned to music with a new album and a string of live performances.

That comes around the same time that the celebrity figure has shown off her body in a plunging swimsuit, showcasing her 100 pound weight loss after she admitted to weighing 240 pounds at her heaviest. A regime of healthier habits such as walking every day and cutting back on things like drinking has allowed her to lose weight.

Simpson is also navigating life following a split from her former husband Eric Johnson. “Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage,” Simpson said in a statement to People magazine. “Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family,” she added.