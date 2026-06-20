Drake Pays Emotional Tribute After Tragic Loss: ‘You Will Be Deeply Missed’

Drake paid an emotional tribute to his longtime producer, Tay Keith (born Brytavious Lakeith Chambers), following his passing on Thursday at the age of 29.

The rapper, who collaborated with Keith on songs including “Nonstop” and “Rich Flex,” shared a heartfelt Instagram message to the late producer a day after his passing was announced.

“Endless and eternal gratitude for your spirit and your contributions to this thing that we all love so much…” Drake captioned a portrait of Keith. “You will be deeply missed.”

Drake’s Longtime Producer Tay Keith Passed Away

Drake’s longtime producer, Keith, was reportedly found deceased inside his Nashville, Tennessee apartment on Thursday afternoon following a wellness check, WSMV reported.

The Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed that “no foul play is suspected” in Keith’s death. His cause of death has yet to be determined.

“No foul play is suspected in the death of Brytavious Chambers, 29, also known as Grammy-nominated record producer Tay Keith,” MNPD announced on X. “He was found dead in his Martin St apt this afternoon by officers performing a welfare check. His death is unclassified pending autopsy results.”

In 2025, Keith earned a spot on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Music list alongside Cambrian Strong for their success with the Drumatized record label.

“At 23, Tay Keith became a Grammy-nominated producer for his work on Travis Scott’s ‘Sicko Mode,’ adding to his roster of clients like Cardi B, Eminem, and music’s ‘Queen B’ Beyoncé,” the listing reads.

Keith was also awarded producer of the year at the BMI Awards in 2024. In 2018, he was nominated for a Grammy for his work on Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode.”

Fans Send Their Love

Fans quickly took to the comments to share their love and condolences for the producer.

One fan wrote, “Rest peace,ece middle Tennessee hip hop legend and Blue Raider, Tay Kieth.”

Another commented, “It was so out of the blue. I couldn’t believe it. One of the best producers all time, hands down. Rip Legend.”

Someone chimed in, “Another one taken too soon. Tired of all these young artists passing away.”

Meanwhile, rapper BlocBoy JB was among the first to pay tribute to Keith, sharing his grief on Instagram Story.

“Damn Cuz You Just Hurt Me Bad,” the rapper captioned his post. He also shared a screen recording revealing how frequently he and Keith had been in contact, noting that their last call took place on June 16.

“We talked everyday yeen tell me you was leaving,” he wrote.

Keith began pursuing a music career when he was just 14 years old, sharing his original songs and remixes on YouTube.

In 2015, he landed his first big project when he produced the lead single “Lil B*h” for Blac Youngsta’s mixtape “Fk Everybody.”

In 2018, Keith gained mainstream recognition when he produced “Rover” for BlocBoy JB. His success in the rapper’s songs helped him break into the wider music industry, eventually leading to collaborations with major artists, including Eminem.