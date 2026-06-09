Jessica Simpson Reveals Her Daily Affirmation, Bearing Her Soul to Fans

After stepping away from live performances for over a decade, Jessica Simpson feels overjoyed to be back on stage.

She kicked off her 2026 tour with a limited number of performances. But if everything goes smoothly, fans may very well expect to see her plan more shows.

Between performances, Jessica Simpson took the chance to truly connect with her fans in a heartfelt social media post. She shed light on her innermost thoughts and thanked fans for supporting her music career.

Jessica Simpson Shares Her Truest Feelings With Fans

Performers often pour their hearts into their work, and Jessica Simpson is no exception. As she continues her current tour, she’s bearing her soul to the audience.

“As I go through my life and my heart gets broken inside of my safe places, I have learned to cling to these words that have become somewhat of a daily affirmation ‘Home is a feeling, not a place…'” the singer captioned an Instagram post. She attached several photos from a recent performance.

“Not only do I say these words to myself, I sing these words in the song, ‘Fade,’ off of Nashville Canyon part 2. I wrote ‘Fade’ the day that the trajectory of my life changed forever in October of 2023,” Simpson explained. “After all that I have chosen to pull myself through with as much strength, courage, confidence and compassion possible, I am able to free myself from the pain of disappointment every single time I am blessed to be able to take the stage. I am so very grateful for the feeling of home on the stage.”

The 45-year-old wrote how she felt unable to express herself for the past 15 years. She stepped away from performing and lost a piece of herself.

Jessica Simpson went on to sincerely thank her fans who listened to her music and attended her shows. She credited them with “resurrecting” her purpose.

“Thank y’all for making me feel loved and valued! Excited to see and share powerful, inspiring and real moments with everyone this week!” she concluded.

The Singer Previously Opened Up About Her Sobriety Journey

Jessica Simpson’s latest social media post comes just after she bravely discussed the road to sobriety. Like many other performers, she went through her own emotional turmoil. However, she realized that using alcohol to numb the pain was hurting more than helping.

“I celebrate each and every day that I feel alive and in my body, and I’m very proud of myself. It felt right to share this song with you,” Simpson shared before performing “Give It All Away.”

“I want all of you to know that you should have a little grace for yourself, and everything is gonna be okay if you just give it all away, and that’s what this song is about,” the singer encouraged her audience.

Jessica Simpson’s current tour has three more performances throughout June, and then one last show on October 1 in Mexico City. Fans wish her all the best on this new chapter of life and eagerly anticipate more music in the future.