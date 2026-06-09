Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Are All Smiles at Their Romance-Filled Red Carpet Debut (PHOTOS)

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau made it red carpet official on Monday, June 8. The pop star, known to millions as a longtime “American Idol” judge, arrived hand in hand with the former Canadian prime minister at the Tribeca Festival in New York City for the premiere of her concert film “Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour: Live From Paris.”

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The concert film captures highlights from her global “Lifetimes” tour and gives fans a front-row experience of the production that has traveled around the world.

The appearance quickly became one of the night’s most talked-about moments, with fans and photographers lining the venue as the couple shared the spotlight during the special celebration of Perry’s latest project.

Katy Perry Gushes Over Justin Trudeau, Calls Him ‘Love of My Life’

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Perry channeled classic Hollywood elegance in a vintage white Lanvin halter gown from the label’s Spring/Summer 1987 collection.

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She completed the look with soft makeup, minimal jewelry, and a sophisticated updo. Trudeau kept things sharp and understated in a tailored black suit paired with a crisp white shirt.

The couple appeared relaxed throughout the evening as Perry stopped to greet fans and pose for photographs.

Trudeau stayed close by her side, smiling as he supported the pop star during the premiere of her latest concert film.

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During a post-screening Q&A, Perry did not hold back when it came to Trudeau.

As per a report, she called him “the love of my life” and opened up about how their relationship shaped her headspace during the tour, captured in the film.

“That show was after I met the love of my life, and I felt very anchored by that,” she said, reflecting on her Paris performances in November 2025.

“I’m a little bit like a rainbow kite — I fly super high — and sometimes I need to be grounded. Having that anchor makes me feel whole.”

The red carpet debut comes after several high-profile appearances together over the past year.

Among them was an April gathering celebrating Netflix’s “Beef” Season 2, where the two were photographed alongside Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and producer Nicole Avant.

Now, after months of public curiosity and growing speculation, Perry and Trudeau appear increasingly comfortable sharing their relationship with the world.

Romance Rumors Grew Into a Public Relationship

Perry and Trudeau’s romance rumors started swirling when the two were first spotted together in Montreal in 2025, and curiosity about their relationship grew steadily from there. Dinner dates, high-profile outings, and a string of social media moments kept fans watching closely.

Things got more interesting when Trudeau showed up at one of Perry’s concerts.

Then came Coachella earlier this year, where the two attended together, and Perry later shared photos from the festival, giving followers a rare glimpse into their time there.

Neither has publicly labeled it, but their joint appearance at the Tribeca Festival said more than words could.

Walking a red carpet together is a different kind of statement, and fans noticed immediately. Social media lit up the moment the photos hit, with many calling it the couple’s most solid relationship milestone.

Trudeau’s Family Has Also Welcomed Perry

As their relationship has continued to develop, Perry has reportedly grown close to Trudeau’s family.

His son Xav, an aspiring musician, recently spoke about turning to Perry for guidance on his music.

“When I’m really happy with a song [I] send it [to her],” Xav, 18, said of Perry while appearing on an episode of the “Can’t Be Censored” podcast in April. “She’s always happy to give me advice or tell me what I should change.”