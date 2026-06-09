The Gorgeous Kate Hudson’s Best & Most Beautiful Red Carpet Photos Ever

Academy Award-nominated actress and singer-songwriter Kate Hudson is one of the most beautiful and recognizable faces in Hollywood.

The daughter of the iconic Goldie Hawn, Hudson, 47, has been performing since the mid-1990s. Her first roles came on television, in episodes of teen drama series “Party of Five” and crime drama series “EZ Streets,” before her first movie role in 1998’s comedy-drama movie “Desert Blue.”

She is now known best for her Oscar-nominated performances in 2000’s comedy-drama movie “Almost Famous” and 2025’s biographic musical drama movie “Song Sung Blue.” Additionally, she has famously appeared in the likes of 2004’s comedy-drama movie “Raising Helen,” 2006’s rom-com “You, Me and Dupree,” and 2022’s mystery film “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

With that level of fame comes regular red carpet appearances. As the center of attention on every red carpet she sets foot on, countless photographs of Hudson looking amazing on them exist.

In this piece, we’ll look at Kate Hudson’s best and most beautiful red carpet photos ever.

Pretty in Pink

Getty Kate Hudson at the premiere of “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” in 2003.

At the premiere of “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” in Hollywood, California, in 2003, Hudson wore a gorgeous, pale pink, backless, velvet Carolina Herrera gown with gold accents. The star played Andie Anderson in the iconic rom-com.

Golden Girl

Getty Kate Hudson at the 59th Golden Globe Awards in 2002.

Following the success of “Almost Famous,” Hudson wore a shimmering gold Atelier Versace gown that screamed emerging Hollywood star power at the 59th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, in 2002.

Champagne Superstar

Getty Kate Hudson at the 75th Academy Awards in 2003.

At the 75th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, in 2003, Hudson wore a stunning, backless, lace-and-chiffon champagne-colored gown by Atelier Versace, with delicate cap sleeves and a plunging V-neckline.

Princess in White

Getty Kate Hudson and Stella McCartney at the Met Gala in 2003.

In the above photograph, at the 2003 Met Gala in New York City, Hudson is standing with the woman who designed the dress she’s wearing — her friend, Stella McCartney. It’s an ethereal, Grecian-style white princess gown, which perfectly fit that year’s theme of “Goddess: The Classical Mode.”

Splendidly Theatrical

Getty Kate Hudson at the premiere of “Nine” in 2009.

At the world premiere of “Nine” in London, England, in 2009, Hudson wore a fabulous, theatrical, beaded Atelier Versace gown with ruffled skirt. The actress played Stephanie Necrophuros in the romantic musical drama movie.

Cape Capers

Getty Kate Hudson at the 86th Academy Awards in 2014.

Hudson wore an elegant and structured Atelier Versace cape gown with a modern edge at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, in 2014. This gorgeous dress helped to popularize the cape trend on the red carpet.

Sweet Like Chocolate

Getty Kate Hudson at the 62nd Golden Globe Awards in 2005.

The above look was at the 62nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, in 2005. Hudson wore a chocolate brown Versace chic column dress that really showcased her sophisticated side.

The Woman in Black

Getty Kate Hudson at the 70th Golden Globe Awards in 2013.

Hudson wore an amazing black Alexander McQueen plunging keyhole gown with a gold collar at the 70th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, in 2013.

Mermaid Vibes

Getty Kate Hudson at the 98th Academy Awards in 2026.

At the 98th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, Hudson gave off real mermaid vibes. She wore a custom Giorgio Armani Privé jade-green shimmering bustier gown that featured a plunging sweetheart neckline. Sheer glamour.

A Vision in Red

Getty Kate Hudson on the “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” red carpet at the 78th Venice Film Festival in 2021.

On the “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” red carpet at the 78th Venice Film Festival in Italy in 2021, Hudson wore a spectacular sheer red Chantilly lace and tulle Valentino gown. She looked an absolute vision. Hudson played Bonnie “Bonnie Belle” Hunt in the fantasy thriller film.

This year, Hudson’s only acting credit has come in the brilliant Netflix sports comedy series “Running Point,” while she will also appear in the documentary movie “Frampton” later in 2026.

As for future projects, she is set to star in Elizabeth Chomko’s rom-com “Hello & Paris.” That one has no confirmed release date at this stage.

We can’t wait to see more of Kate Hudson on our screens. Moreover, we’ll look forward to seeing more of her looking glamorous on many future red carpets.

Kate Hudson’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.