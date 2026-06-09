SEE: Emily Blunt & John Krasinski Share Affectionate Moment on the ‘Disclosure Day’ Red Carpet

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski walked the red carpet of the New York premiere of “Disclosure Day” at the David H. Koch Theater in New York on Monday, June 8, and they looked so happy and in love while they posed for photos.

Emily Blunt & John Krasinski Attend ‘Disclosure Day’ Premiere

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The couple smiled at each other while on the red carpet, lovingly gazing into each other’s eyes. In photos from the event, they can also be seen holding hands and embracing each other.

Getty Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the premiere of “Disclosure Day” in New York

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The pictures are a beautiful display of affection between the couple.

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Blunt looked gorgeous in a structured white-and-gold dress, while Krasinski opted for a timeless look: a black suit with a matching black tie and a white collared shirt. Together, they looked great.

Emily Blunt & John Krasinski’s Relationship Timeline

Getty John Krasinski and Emily Blunt in 2009

Blunt and Krasinski have been married for 16 years, celebrating their wedding in July 2010 at George Clooney’s Lake Como estate, People reports.

The couple met at a restaurant in Los Angeles in 2008. Blunt reflected on their first meeting on an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in 2018. “It’s kind of a sad, lame story. I was in a restaurant, he was in the restaurant. I was sitting with a mutual friend,” Blunt said. “And my friend Gray goes ‘Oh my god, that’s my friend John.’ And that was it. He was sitting with our friend Justin Theroux, and he abandoned Justin and came over to us. He just stood there and made me laugh.”

At the time, Krasinski was not looking for a relationship, but meeting Blunt changed everything. “Then I met her and I was so nervous. I was like, ‘Oh god, I think I’m going to fall in love with her,'” Krasinski said in a 2011 appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” People reports. “It’s one of those things where as soon as you meet someone you kind of know.”

The pair are also parents to two daughters, Hazel and Violet.

Everything to Know About ‘Disclosure Day’

“Disclosure Day” is Blunt’s latest film, a sci-fi directed by prolific filmmaker Steven Spielberg and starring Blunt, Eve Hewson, Colin Firth, Colman Domingo, and Wyatt Russell. It is set for release on Wednesday, June 10, and there is already hype surrounding the film.

A trailer for the film was shared on Instagram. “Can the human race accept what we know? Experience Disclosure Day only in theaters this Friday,” the caption teased. Another post was shared on the “Disclosure Day” Instagram account on Monday, June 8, and referred to the film as Spielberg’s “best film in 20 years.”

The post gave fans the opportunity to react. “See the thing is I need this movie YESTERDAY,” a comment reads. “Waiting to say the same after watching,” another person shared, referring to the comment about this being one of Spielberg’s best films.

Other reactions include, “Awesome-looking sci-fi flick,” and “SPIELBERG IS BACK!!!”