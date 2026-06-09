Inside the 2026 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

The sixth annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards took over The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on June 5, delivering a star-studded night that celebrated cultural icons while driving critical support for underserved youth. Hosted by Emmy and Grammy-winning multi-hyphenate Tiffany Haddish, the high-energy ceremony brought together an elite crowd of entertainment heavyweights, civic leaders, and creators.

What Happened at the 2026 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards?

The brilliant comedic timing of Haddish set a vibrant tone for the evening, which kicked off with an electric energy inside The Beverly Hilton as comedian Gary “G-Thang” Johnson opened the show. This paved the way for Kathy Hilton to deliver lighthearted opening jokes about her family’s legendary venue, The Beverly Hilton.

The star-studded room quickly transformed the formal gala into an interactive jam session, erupting into spontaneous performances from legendary figures in attendance. Rap icon Da Brat delivered a raw, impromptu freestyle, while massive voices like Yolanda Adams, Chante Moore, Yo-Yo, and Inayah joined the musical wave. Media titan Tyler Perry even surprised the audience by taking the microphone to sing.

As master of ceremonies, Haddish kept the momentum moving seamlessly, even staging a playful, impromptu fashion walk-off on stage with Eva Marcille to the delight of the crowd.

On the red carpet, the comedienne gushed about meeting Patti LaBelle and Kirk Franklin.

“The host of the 6th annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact awards, #TiffanyHaddish took the time to give #PattiLabelle her flowers and opened up about meeting #KirkFlanklin,” the caption read on Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram page.

Jason Lee Reflects on Honoring Tyler Perry and Cultivating Cultural Icons

While Haddish kept the crowd laughing between segments, the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards delivered profound personal moments that highlighted the deep connections within the creative community. Founder jason Lee shared an emotional reflection on his career trajectory, recalling a time when he religiously watched Perry’s work after purchasing a Madea movie at Walmart, contrasting those early days with the reality of now honoring him on a prestigious stage he co-created.

Singer-songwriter Kehlani also brought the room to a standstill with a deeply heartfelt tribute to Franklin, the gosepl icon. Kehlani shared that during her childhood, when her mother went to prison, she only possessed two albums—one by Keyshia Cole and one by Franklin.

The emotional speech concluded with a powerful, live embrace between Kehlani and Franklin, cementing the evening’s theme of grit and artistic impact.

Philanthropy and Star-Studded Excellence Fueling the Hollywood Cares Foundation

The standard for musical excellence remained exceptionally high throughout the night with scheduled, powerhouse opening performance from Grammy-nominated artist Chlöe Bailey, gospel powerhouse Kierra Sheard, hip-hop star Joyner Lucas, Jekalyn Carr, and musician Sheléa. The audience at The Beverly Hilton featured a literal who’s-who of entertainment, including Jonathan Majors, Blac Chyna, DDG, Blxst, Blueface, Eric Bellinger, Evan Ross, and civic leaders like attorney Ben Crump and Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett.

Crucially, the 2026 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards acts as a major fundraising platform for the Hollywood Cares Foundation, a non-profit launched by Lee to bring critical resources, youth leadership, and personal development programming to underserved youth in Black and Brown communities.

Through guest donations and overwhelming community backing, the foundation successfully secured vital resources to expand its mentorship outreach. For media mogul Lee, the overwhelming success of the night highlighted the platform’s ability to turn celebrity influence into tangible civic empowerment. With charisma dripping from Haddish and unforgettable impromptu collaborations from the star-studded floor, the night solidified its reputation as one of the culture’s most essential celebrations.

Pop culture enthusiasts can catch every unscripted moment, emotional speech, and musical tribute when the full production of the sixth annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards officially broadcasts worldwide on the Zeus Network.

Lee founded the site in officially in 2015, and it is the fast-growing media company’s annual gala blended sharp comedy with unscripted musical highlights. The entire production was executive produced by the media executive, alongside Rob Smith, with the cultural celebration set to air on Zeus Network.

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