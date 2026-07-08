Tiffany Haddish Offers Taylor Swift Wedding Advice After Joking About Snubbed Invite

We know pretty much who was at the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding, but we’re also seeing who wasn’t in attendance. Comedienne and actress Tiffany Haddish wasn’t there to witness the “I Do’s,” but don’t worry — she’s not taking it too personally and even had some fun with it.
She made a joke about the lack of an invite when asked why she wasn’t there on Friday at Madison Square Garden.
Tiffany Haddish Has a Laugh About Not Receiving Taylor Swift’s Wedding Invite
“Yeah, but you know what, I’m going to be honest with you, I was working on her wedding day, but I did not get the invitation and my number nor my email has changed,” Haddish told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of the live-action version of “Moana.” “But I think she forgot, or maybe you know — maybe she might think I might be a little bit, you know — competition.
Haddish smiled.
She then offered some funny (and honest) wedding advice to the new bride.
“At the wedding, you think you’re getting your happy ending, but then you forget there’s a part two — and that part is work as well, so I’m excited for her,” she said.
Also, some words of wisdom.
“My advice to her is to listen, try to make sure he’s comfortable, and when you need your space, get your space. Claim your space.”
The star-studded list at the wedding included the names of Tom Cruise, Stephan Spielberg, Selena Gomez, Sabrina Carpenter,
What we know so far is that the couple both wore Dior Couture, Kelce was driven to tears during the vows and Paul McCartney performed at the reception.
Haddish did miss out on a few cool things at what people are calling the event of the century.
The Friendship Between Taylor Swift and Tiffany Haddish
Haddish became the first Black woman to host “Saturday Night Live” and her musical guest was Taylor Swift. It was the first time Haddish had seen the pop star perform. The two began a friendship after that.
The “Girls Trip” actress also won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for the historical sketch comedy show.
She also knows how to blend in with the red carpet beautifully … Literally.