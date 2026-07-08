Tiffany Haddish Offers Taylor Swift Wedding Advice After Joking About Snubbed Invite

We know pretty much who was at the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding, but we’re also seeing who wasn’t in attendance. Comedienne and actress Tiffany Haddish wasn’t there to witness the “I Do’s,” but don’t worry — she’s not taking it too personally and even had some fun with it.

She made a joke about the lack of an invite when asked why she wasn’t there on Friday at Madison Square Garden.

Tiffany Haddish Has a Laugh About Not Receiving Taylor Swift’s Wedding Invite

“Yeah, but you know what, I’m going to be honest with you, I was working on her wedding day, but I did not get the invitation and my number nor my email has changed,” Haddish told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of the live-action version of “Moana.” “But I think she forgot, or maybe you know — maybe she might think I might be a little bit, you know — competition.

Haddish smiled.

She then offered some funny (and honest) wedding advice to the new bride.

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“At the wedding, you think you’re getting your happy ending, but then you forget there’s a part two — and that part is work as well, so I’m excited for her,” she said.

Also, some words of wisdom.

“My advice to her is to listen, try to make sure he’s comfortable, and when you need your space, get your space. Claim your space.”

The star-studded list at the wedding included the names of Tom Cruise, Stephan Spielberg, Selena Gomez, Sabrina Carpenter,

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 22: Taylor Swift speaks with Tiffany Haddish and the cast of “Good Morning America” before performing on ABC’s “Good Morning America” at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on August 22, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for ABA)

What we know so far is that the couple both wore Dior Couture, Kelce was driven to tears during the vows and Paul McCartney performed at the reception.

Haddish did miss out on a few cool things at what people are calling the event of the century.

The Friendship Between Taylor Swift and Tiffany Haddish

Haddish became the first Black woman to host “Saturday Night Live” and her musical guest was Taylor Swift. It was the first time Haddish had seen the pop star perform. The two began a friendship after that.

Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: Tiffany Haddish, winner of the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series award for ‘Saturday Night Live,’ attends the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The “Girls Trip” actress also won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for the historical sketch comedy show.

She also knows how to blend in with the red carpet beautifully … Literally.

Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: Tiffany Haddish attends The Daily Front Row’s 10th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 14, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)