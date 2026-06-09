Supermodel Cindy Crawford Opens Up About Her Husband’s Supportive Concerns About Plastic Surgery

As if we needed proof that life is not fair, Cindy Crawford somehow looks as good at 60 as she did when she rose to global superstardom in the 90s. Widely regarded as one of the fashion world’s first supermodels, Crawford is the definition of aging gracefully.

With so many aging celebrities going under the knife for facelifts, from Kris Jenner to Rosie O’Donnell, the hosts of the Gloss Angeles podcast couldn’t help but ask Crawford if she’s had one, too. When she appeared on the show on June 5, 2026, Crawford insisted she hadn’t had a facelift and explained why she doubts she ever will.

Cindy Crawford Says Her Husband ‘Hates’ the Thought of Her Getting a Facelift

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Glowing as she sat down with Gloss Angeles hosts Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan,

“I mean, I’ve definitely tried like some of the lasers or PRP and that kind of stuff,” Crawford admitted, but then revealed that when it comes to considering a facelift, she has an agreement with longtime friend and beauty expert Sonia Kashuk.

She explained, “I have kind of a pact with a friend of mine who’s a makeup artist or was a makeup artist. She’s one of my oldest friends and we’re like, ‘We’re not doing it, right? We’re not doing it.’ But I mean, I think to each his own,”

“I feel lucky that my husband is very, very against it,” Crawford said of Randy Gerber, whom she wed in 1998. “‘Cause he’s like, ‘You look so beautiful!’ You know, he doesn’t even like makeup. He prefers me to wear no makeup.”

Crawford has admitted to using Botox and trying many different skincare trends, but told the New York Times in 2024 that she worries about permanent fixes that could “change my face.” But sometimes, when Crawford sees someone who’s had a great facelift, she does start to wonder if she should go under the knife. She quipped, “I’m like, ‘Okay, wait. I remind myself, ‘No.'”

She also tries not to pay attention to social media buzz about the latest celebrity to have surgery, she said on the Gloss Angeles podcast, noting, “I think everyone got inundated with it last year with Kris Jenner, right? And I’m friendly with Kris. She looks amazing.”

Cindy Crawford Says People Shouldn’t Even Think About Aging Products or Interventions Until They’re ‘At Least 40’

Getty Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala in November 2025.

Crawford shares two grown kids with Gerber — daughter Kaia and son Presley, who have both followed in their mom’s footsteps as models. Aware that there’s more pressure on women about “fighting” aging, she said on the Gloss Angeles podcast that she encourages Kaia and other young women not to worry about it.

“I even tell people, don’t color your hair till you have to,” she said. “I’m like, you guys, there’s time for that. Like, I would do nothing. You really don’t need to do anything till you’re at least 40.”

Crawford was appalled when Johnson and Tan said social media has influenced people in their 20s to consider facelifts. Shaking her head, she said, “That’s insane. I hate that.”

However, she later said that she tries not to judge others’ decisions about whatever they choose to do, explaining, “Look, the whole thing about female empowerment is doing what makes you feel good. My aunt was an aesthetician and she would say, ‘If it bothers you, it bothers you.’ Like, it doesn’t matter if your friends tell you it looks great. If it bothers you, it bothers you. And if you want to and if you have the means to address it, then that should be up to you.”

When asked whether she specifically has advice for 24-year-old daughter Kaia, Crawford said, “What I say is, ‘Look, you are naturally beautiful,’ and I would just encourage her to lean into that. Like, because otherwise, you (and) everyone starts looking … kind of the same. So I’m like, ‘You made it because you had your look.'”

Crawford has her own “anti-aging” skincare line called Meaningful Beauty, and has been using a product called Upneeq, said to be “the only FDA-approved treatment clinically proven to lift low-lying upper eyelids in adults.”

At 60, she has also learned what she can and can’t do as her body ages, she said on the podcast, explaining, “I would never have alcohol the night before a shoot now. Would never have soy sauce the night before a shoot. Like, you start to realize, like, what you could do at 25 (you can’t do anymore). You just need a little more sleep, a little more recovery time, whatever.”

Crawford continued, “I think my self-talk is all about, like, obviously trying to take care of myself and accept that, you know, we all age if we’re lucky, right?”