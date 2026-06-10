Charlie Sheen Reveals Real Reason Dad Martin Sheen Wasn’t Part of His Documentary

Charlie Sheen’s Netflix doc, “aka Charlie Sheen,” was a smash hit upon its release in 2025. The “Two and a Half Men” star finally opened up about his years of drug addiction.

With appearances from friends like Sean Penn, former co-star Jon Cryer, and ex-wives Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller, no part of Sheen’s sordid past was left untold. However, two people closest to the actor were noticeably absent from the doc: Dad Martin Sheen, and brother Emilio Estevez.

Martin Sheen Said No to Charlie Doc

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During a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Charlie opened up about the real reason his Emmy Award winning father did not make an appearance in his documentary.

Both Charlie’s brother, Emilio, and their father, Martin, declined to participate in the docuseries, the outlet reported on Tuesday, June 9.

According to the outlet, the film’s director, Andrew Renzi, tried everything to get Martin or Emilio to commit — including showing them both a rough cut of “Part 1” — but to no avail.

“Dad had such a specific reaction to it. He said, ‘You don’t need me,'” Charlie said of his father’s reaction to the rough cut. “‘You don’t need the me of today. You’ve got the really interesting, handsome me. That’s how I want to be in the doc.'”

It’s unclear why Emilio chose not to partake.

Charlie’s Kids Participated

Denise Richards and her daughters with Sheen, Lola and Sami, all chose to participate in his Netflix docuseries.

“What he put me through, I don’t know how I’m here, to be honest,” Richards said of their tumultuous split. “I think the only way through tragedy, what I was going through, was having a [expletive] sense of humor because it was so bad.”

Despite the drama surrounding their relationship, the exes have moved on. During her appearance, Richards revealed her true feelings about her ex.

“I still love him,” Richards said during part two.

During an appearance on Bethenny Frankel’s “Just B” podcast in November 2023, Denise admitted she was “incredibly naive” to Sheen’s addiction struggles.

“I didn’t judge him for his past because I figured, well, his past made him who he is today,” she said at the time. “And the person that I met was very different from the person that spiraled. I wouldn’t have dated him if I met him when he was deep in addiction.”

The couple were first linked in 2000, after meeting on the set of “Good Advice.” Their relationship progressed quickly, and they were wed in 2002. During their three-year marriage, Denise gave birth to daughter Sami. However, she filed for divorce from Sheen while pregnant with the pair’s second daugther, Lola, in March 2005.

“Sometimes I get super amped up when I’m talking to my mom and Sami, so I called my dad for a while, and he really helped me,” Lola gushed about her famous dad in March 2025. “He’s so good at helping my brain because he’s so logical.”

Following his divorce from Richards, Sheen married Mueller in 2008. They welcomed twin sons, Bob and Max, in 2009, but ultimately divorced in 2011.