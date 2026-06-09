Katy Perry Shares PDA-Filled Look at Romance With Justin Trudeau After Red Carpet Debut 

Katy Perry is giving fans another glimpse into her relationship with Justin Trudeau following the couple’s recent red carpet debut.

The former “American Idol” judge took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 9, to share a carousel of photos and videos after attending the premiere of “The Lifetimes Tour: Live From Paris” at the Tribeca Festival.

All About Perry’s Sweet PDA Post

The post featured moments from the special evening, including scenes from the event that had fans buzzing about her appearance alongside Trudeau.

“Last night we premiered The Lifetimes Tour: Live From Paris to a room full of love, wonder, Cats AND Rats at @tribeca ❤️,” Perry wrote.

She also expressed her excitement about bringing the concert film to audiences around the world.

“I wanted to bring this show to my fans in every city all over the world and now I can through this incredibly cinematic experience that makes your feel like you are there, in the front row!!!”

Perry concluded her message by teasing the film’s upcoming release.

“THE LIFETIMES TOUR: LIVE FROM PARIS COMING TO THE !! BIGGEST SCREENS !! NEAR YOU LATER THIS SUMMER. I love you and like I said, follow the butterflies 🦋❤️”

Fans Couldn’t Get Enough of the Couple

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with messages of support, with many focusing on both the concert film and her relationship with Trudeau.

“You are the best Katy, thank you for the film,” one fan wrote.

Another commenter praised the singer’s dedication to her fanbase, writing, “Mom, we are SO proud of you! Thank you for always finding new ways to bring the magic to KatyCats around the world. We can’t wait to experience The Lifetimes Tour: Live From Paris on the big screen!”

Others celebrated seeing Perry happy.

“YOU DESERV3D KATY YOU NEED TO BE HAPPY BECAUSE YOU GIVE US HAPPINESS ALWAYS,” one supporter commented.

Several fans also couldn’t resist commenting on the couple’s public appearance together.

“Our father looking at our mother all in love, I’m in despair,” another fan joked.

Perry Calls Trudeau ‘the Love of My Life’

The pair appeared comfortable together throughout the evening, and the conversation surrounding their romance continued during a post-screening Q&A.

While discussing the concert film on Monday, June 8, Perry reflected on a significant change in her life since the Paris performances were filmed in November 2025.

“Actually, that show was after I met the love of my life, and so I felt very anchored by that,” she said. “I’m a little bit like a rainbow kite. I fly super high. Sometimes I need to be anchored, so to have that anchor finally makes me feel really whole now.”

The candid remarks marked one of Perry’s most personal comments yet about her relationship with Trudeau, who was reportedly in attendance during the discussion.

The appearance comes as reports suggest the couple’s relationship continues to grow more serious.

According to US Weekly, Perry and Trudeau have already introduced their children to one another as they approach their first anniversary together.

A source told the outlet that the couple felt it was important to bring their families together thoughtfully and at a pace that felt comfortable for everyone involved.

Perry shares 5-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with former fiancé Orlando Bloom. Trudeau, meanwhile, shares three children—Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien—with his estranged wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

As fans continue to celebrate the couple’s latest public appearance, Perry’s heartfelt comments suggest she is embracing both a successful new project and a relationship that has brought renewed happiness into her life.