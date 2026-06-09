‘American Idol’ Star Shares the Story Behind His Unexpected Billy Ray Cyrus Collaboration

“American Idol” has opened countless doors for contestants, even those who don’t take home the crown. Season 24 proved to be the perfect example, with more than just winner Hannah Harper reaching new milestones in her career.

Top 5 finalist Chris Tungseth is also making major moves in his music career. During the 19th Recordings’ “American Idol” takeover during CMA Fest in Nashville on June 3, Tungseth shared the stage with country superstar Billy Ray Cyrus and Idol alum Bucky Covington, debuting their new song.

Chris Tungseth’s Surprise Collaboration With Bucky Covington & Billy Ray Cyrus

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Several “American Idol” season 24 stars, including winner Hannah Harper, kicked off CMA Fest by taking the stage for 19th Recordings’ Idol Takeover at 6th & Peabody in Nashville on June 3. Top 5 finalist Chris Tungseth was also part of the fun-filled event, performing alongside both Billy Ray Cyrus and season 5 contestant Bucky Covington.

Speaking on “On the Red Carpet” with ABC, Tungseth opened up about how he ended up collaborating with the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer.

“Billy is a legend,” he began. “It’s actually crazy, the finale week of ‘American Idol. ‘ I got a text from Bucky texting saying, ‘Hey, Billy wants to cut a song with us.’ And I’m just, I’m freaking out.”

He continued, “I was like, I’m going to meet Nelly the next day, too. So it’s just like all this sensory overload. So much excitement.”

Tungseth shared that after performing in his hometown following his Idol run, he immediately flew to Nashville to record the song with Cyrus and Covington.

“Billy Ray Cyrus is just one of the best people I’ve ever met,” he shared. “He’s just such a great human being, and he kind of took me under his wing and is just, yeah, been super gracious to me,” he added.

As Tungseth mentioned, not only did he get to perform with Cyrus, but he also shared the stage with rapper Nelly. Tungseth returned to the season 24 finale on May 11, where the pair performed Florida Georgia Line featuring Nelly’s hit, “Cruise.”

Tungseth Joins Cyrus on Stage to Sing ‘Achy Breaky Heart’

At the 19th Recordings Idol Takeover, Tungseth, Cyrus, and Covington got to debut their new song, “Tip Your Hat.” Speaking to American Songwriter about the track, Tungseth shared, “It’s such a fun song and kind of a tribute to the greats. To me, Billy’s one of the greats too, so it’s so special that he’s singing the song and that he allowed me to get on the song with him too.”

The Idol alum also admitted that it was “nuts” that he even got to work with the country legend. “It’s just so crazy that I get to be on stage with him. To share a stage with him is crazy, but to get to share a song with him is nuts,” he said.

In fact, the trio also got to perform Cyrus’ biggest country hit, “Achy Breaky Heart,” together.

After their epic performance, Covington reflected on the day, sharing on Instagram that he was honored to work alongside the two men and be part of the event that brought together so many Idol alums. Covington had previously performed with Tungseth, with the two sharing the season 24 “American Idol” stage for the Class of ’06 reunion.

“Last night at @6thandpeabody was something special. Getting the opportunity to share the stage with a true country music legend like @billyraycyrus and hear the incredible vocals of @christungseth was an experience I won’t forget,” he wrote.

“It was an honor to be part of such a great project, reconnect with fellow Idols, and spend the evening celebrating music with so many talented artists and fans,” he continued.

As for Tungseth, he recently released his brand-new single, “Lonely Road,” on June 5. Announcing its release on Instagram, he shared, “LONELY ROAD IS OUT NOW 🤠 thank ya’ll for listening to it and loving on me. this is so wild and I’m so stoked about it all. feel free to share it with your meemaw & pawpaw and whoever else for that matter.”