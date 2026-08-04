Kate Hudson & Mom Goldie Hawn Dazzle in Their Swimwear on European Getaway

Academy Award-nominated Kate Hudson and her Academy Award-winning mother Goldie Hawn have been enjoying a luxury getaway in Europe — and both gorgeous ladies have spent time soaking up the sun in their swimwear.

Per Travel + Leisure, Hudson, 47, has spent this summer “island-hopping through Greece,” which appears to be her regular preferred destination for a sun-drenched break from hectic Hollywood.

She’s been joined by her extended family, which includes daughter Rani (who Hudson shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa), son Bingham (with ex-fiancé and Muse lead singer Matt Bellamy), and her eldest son Ryder (from her previous marriage to The Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson).

Of course, Hawn, 80, has also joined the group to spend some quality time with her nearest and dearest.

Hudson, who followed in her mother’s acting footsteps and rose to fame in the 1990s with roles in movies like “Desert Blue” and “200 Cigarettes,” has recently taken to social media to share some pictures from the stunning European vacation.

Kate Hudson Sends ‘A Few Love Letters From Europe’

Kate Hudson shared her European vacation experience with the 18.7 million followers on her Instagram account. Specifically, her post includes a carousel of 18 photographs and two videos.

In one of the videos, her daughter Rani’s hair is being blown around wildly on a boat ride. In the other, Hudson’s mom, Goldie Hawn, seems to be enjoying herself, dancing around a dining area in her swimsuit, holding a bottle of wine.

The photographs include two of Hudson wearing bikinis (one white, one blue), some of the delicious food the family have been enjoying in Greece, and various stunning Greek sights.

Hudson’s caption on her post reads, “A few love letters from Europe 💌.”

Naturally, the star’s fans and followers headed to the comments section of her post to have their say on it.

Hudson’s Fans Loved the Insight Into Her Family Vacation

Getty Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson.

The comments section of Kate Hudson’s vacation post is flooded with messages from her fans and followers. In particular, there’s a lot of love for Goldie Hawn and one of Hudson’s necklaces.

One of Hudson’s followers commented, “Beautiful and love your guys energy and all Beautiful humans ps: your necklace on pic 2 ✨️✨️✨️✨️✨️✨️.”

Another follower wrote, “I have the sunshine necklace:) one of my favorite pieces. @taylortessier 💛.”

Someone else said, “Italy….😍🤩 and 3 generations of beautiful humans ❤️❤️.”

One individual commented, “Go Goldie! ❤️😂”

“@katehudson you are gorgeous and very talented. But my heart just lives @goldiehawn and her love that just glistens from her. God Bless,” wrote a big fan of Hawn’s.

Meanwhile, one Instagram user proclaimed, “I want to be @goldiehawn in my next life 🫶❤️.”

Finally, somebody else said, “Love you and your mom!!! I’m sure your kids are just as amazing.”

Hudson has earned her luxury trip after a busy couple of years that included her Oscar-nominated performance in last year’s “Song Sung Blue” and a main role in Netflix’s sports comedy series “Running Point.”

Her upcoming projects include the rom-com film “Hello & Paris” and the thriller movie “Palm Grove.” We can’t wait to see them both.

Kate Hudson’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.