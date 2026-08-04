Christina Applegate Returns Home After Nearly 4-Month Hospital Stay

Christina Applegate has returned home after she was hospitalized for four months, TMZ reports.

The actress was hospitalized in late March, with a source telling the outlet that she is now home and is “doing well.” It remains unclear if she was hospitalized due to multiple sclerosis.

Applegate, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in June 2021, has been open about her journey, detailing in a 2025 interview with InStyle that she had “been in the hospital upwards of 30 times” due to the disease. And in an interview with PEOPLE in February 2026 she explained that because of the disease, she spends a lot of her day in bed because she’s in a lot of pain.

“Wishing you all the best 🥰🤗👍🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 your a fighter girl your fans love you 😍🙌,” one person commented.

“I don’t know of a more loved actress than her. I read her book and have never missed a podcast interview,” another person wrote.

“Glad to hear Christina Applegate is finally back home after such a lengthy hospital stay. Wishing her continued rest and recovery,” a fan posted.

“Home is the best place to recover. Sending Christina Applegate lots of love and strength as she continues her recovery,” another fan expressed.

“Welcome home, Christina! Holding her in my thoughts and sending so much strength for her recovery. She has faced so much with incredible grace and bravery. Hoping her home is filled with warmth, love, and the quiet rest she deserves right now,” one fan said.

Christina Applegate Released Her Memoir in March 2026

In March 2026, Applegate released her book, “You with the Sad Eyes: A Memoir,” which details her acting career. But it also covers her diagnosis and how that changed her life.

Shortly after the release, Applegate shared a video on Instagram, showing her reaction to finding out the book had become a #1 New York Times Best Seller.

“The moment I learned that my book became a #1 New York Times bestseller. You all made this wildest of dreams come true. I’m so grateful to everyone who has read and supported You with the Sad Eyes,” she captioned the video.

She also opened up about the book during an interview with the New York Times in the month of the book’s release.

“I worked every day of my life for 50 years and here I was, kind of stopped in my tracks. An agent asked if I wanted to write a book. I said, “I guess now is the time because I’m freaking bored. I ran out of ‘Real Housewives’ episodes so I might as well write one.” Two and a half years later, here we are,” she detailed. “I worked with someone who recorded me talking for six or seven hours a day, every single day, for months and months and months. He put it down on paper, with the exception of the [expletive that rhymes with ducks]. I gave him my journals to take home. Do you know how that feels to go, “You can literally read through all of this”? Half the book is written from the journals. So this isn’t a 54-year-old woman’s recollections of what happened when she was 18; this is an 18-year-old girl’s recollections on the page.”