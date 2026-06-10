Hannah Harper Reveals the Part of ‘American Idol’ She Never Wanted to End

Following her win on “American Idol” season 24, Hannah Harper is embarking on her “String Cheese Tour,” named after the now-viral original song she sang during her audition.

Beginning this month, Harper will spend the next several months traveling across the U.S. with her husband and their three children as she performs at smaller venues for the fans who voted for her week after week on Idol.

As she gears up for her tour, Harper shared that there is a part of her Idol experience she wishes she could take on the road with her.

Hannah Harper Admits She Wishes She Could Bring the ‘American Idol’ Vocal Coaches on Tour With Her

Disney Hannah Harper performing on “American Idol.”

Hannah Harper is getting ready to go on her “String Cheese Tour,” which will take her to small and intimate venues across the U.S. from June until November.

While speaking with Parade, Harper admitted that there is a part of “American Idol” she wishes she could take on the road with her. Throughout her time on the show, Harper and the other contestants were regularly guided by vocal coaches Baraka May and Felicia Barton. She now says that she wouldn’t mind having that same support continue on her tour.

“Both of those women taught me so much; I didn’t want to end it,” she told the outlet. I was like, ‘You guys need to come on the road with me forever, because they did such an amazing job. They’re confidence builders also. They weren’t just coaches. They were training me in a lot of other ways to perform,” she added.

Harper went on to detail just how much the two women helped her get better “mentally and emotionally,” as she described herself as “stiff as a board” when up on stage.

She continued, “Both of those women just poured into me the entire time, taught me different techniques, whether it’s breathing or singing from different positions in my head and my chest, all the things. I went into Idol knowing how to sing, but I didn’t know how to do it properly. I was like, ‘OK, there’s more to this than just opening my mouth.”

Harper Shares Why It’s Important to Take Her Children on Tour With Her

After her win, Harper sat down with Danielle Fishel for the “American Idol” official podcast, where she opened up about being both a mom and an artist, explaining why it’s so important for her to take her three sons on the road with her as she chases her dreams, allowing them to see firsthand what life looks like beyond their small town.

“As a mom, now I have the opportunity to share my music, and that puts me in a position to be able to travel with my boys,” she said. “And so to get to just show them the world and let them know like there’s more to life than your zip code.”

She continued, “We live in a rural area where people genuinely don’t leave their entire life. And so, I just want them to see the world and know all the opportunities and live life to the fullest.”

As Harper and her family set out on her “String Cheese Tour,” which will see her mainly performing in small venues across the Midwest, she will also be writing new music.

Speaking to TV Insider, , “I’m going to try to keep the fire going as long as I can. [I have] a good collection of stuff that I’m ready for the world to hear, but also, I’ve only been writing for [about] two years. But a lot has happened in the last two years and I’m ready to share more.”