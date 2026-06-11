Exclusive Interview – How Derek Hough Truly Embraces His Life, Love & Connections

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough is an incredibly busy person.

While fans eagerly await the start of DWTS season 35, the Houghs have plenty of other commitments on their plates. From debuting their documentary at the Tribeca Film Festival to preparing for their summer tour, Derek and Hayley Hough always have something occupying their time.

But even amid the busy schedules, Derek Hough feels thankful for the wonderful relationships in his life. While speaking to EntertainmentNow editor Lauren Weigle, the dancer reflected on his life and the importance of meaningful connections.

Hayley & Derek Hough Connected With Their Audience Through Thoughtful Storytelling

“The Symphony of Dance” follows Hayley Erbert Hough’s return to the stage following her 2023 cranial hematoma. She and Derek Hough never intended to turn her story into a documentary, but they feel tremendously grateful they did.

After the film premiered at Tribeca, the audience erupted into applause. The Houghs felt tremendously grateful for the kind response.

“I was so happy too because, not just for us to share, but also for Jason Bergh, the director, and the whole crew, because it really was a labor of love,” Derek Hough shared with us. “It was completely independent and everyone who stepped up to make the film really put their heart into it. It was really special.”

At first, Hayley wasn’t interested in publicly sharing her story. Derek noted that she’s a very private person and initially balked at the idea of putting her recovery journey in the public eye. However, their director, Jason Bergh, promised they would always keep authenticity at the core.

As time went on, the Houghs felt grateful they could use their platform to connect with others.

“Haley was getting lots of messages, she was getting lots of DMs from people,” Derek recalled. “When we would go on tour, we would see people come and they would have similar injuries, or they would have stories from loved ones. And they would just basically say, ‘Knowing that you’ve gone through something like this just makes me feel less alone and makes me feel like there might be hope.'”

As Derek Hough spoke with EntertainmentNow, he remembered that one of the documentary’s producers had a relative who suffered a traumatic brain injury after a car accident. While the victim tragically passed away, his mother attended “The Symphony of Dance” premiere. She appreciated the film and felt truly connected to the Hough family.

Derek Hough believes that the power of connection is what truly makes “The Symphony of Dance” so unique.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Expresses Gratitude For His Wonderfully Chaotic Life

Over the weekend, Derek and Hayley Hough traveled cross-country with their baby daughter to the Tribeca Film Festival.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” the dancer shared, reflecting on his career and fatherhood. “There’s just been a lot going on. But at the same time, there’s also a lot of space as well.”

Derek vulnerably shared that he and Hayley had a small cry together earlier in the day while thinking about how old one of their pets had become. Though it was a heartbreaking thought, the choreographer appreciated the moment with his partner.

“I just felt a moment of presence, and a moment of peace, and a moment of such love,” Hough continued. “It’s finding those moments of stillness even among so much going on.”

The DWTS judge went on to detail how thankful he is for those quiet moments amid his busy schedule. Now that their time at the Tribeca Film Festival is over, they’re looking ahead to their summer tour.

“I’m so incredibly grateful,” Derek shared. “Perhaps it’s the dancer in me. I was told at a young age that basically your dance career is over in your mid-20s or something. And so I think there’s always that feeling of, ‘I’ve got to get it in, I’ve got to get it in!'”

He compared the experience to “Hamilton,” when Alexander Hamilton is always singing about running out of time.

“So I’m always thankful that I’m still doing what I’m doing and I’m still healthy and strong. … I’m thankful for it all, you know? As far as the busyness,” the 41-year-old shared.

Fans are excited to see Derek Hough return to “Dancing With the Stars’ when season 35 begins this fall. Tickets for the “Symphony of Dance” tour can be purchased through the official website.