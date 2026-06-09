Derek & Hayley Hough Reveal What Moved Them to Make a Documentary About Her Brain Injury

Mere months after their 2023 wedding, Derek and Hayley Hough were on tour when the unimaginable happened. After bumping heads during a dance number, Hayley doubled over in excruciating pain and could no longer perform. She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma and required immediate surgery to save her life.

While Hayley recovered, the Houghs eventually decided they wanted to make a documentary. “Symphony of Dance” premiered at the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival this month, moving audience members.

Now, Hayley Hough is speaking up about her brave decision to make the film in the first place.

Hayley Hough Wanted to Help Others By Sharing Her Story

Getty Hayley Erbert Hough and Derek Hough perform onstage at “The Symphony Of Dance” Premiere during the 2026 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 7, 2026 in New York City.

After their film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, Derek and Hayley Hough opened up about creating the documentary. She never wanted to be the center of attention for her injury, but ultimately understood the power her story held.

“[Our director] was like, ‘I think we have a story here. Would you like to create a documentary?’ I initially said, ‘No, I don’t think I want to,'” Hayley confessed while speaking to Parade. “It’s a very, very personal matter, and I’m not that open of a person typically. I say I’m a private person living in public life. And I’m like, ‘I don’t know. I don’t really want to do that.'”

However, getting back into the world eventually led Hayley to change her mind. She realized how much of an impact her story had on the public.

“But it was all the messages that I was receiving from people or people that would literally see me walking down the street and be like, ‘I suffered a brain bleed as well,’ or ‘I had a brain aneurysm,’” the 31-year-old continued. “There were so many people connecting with me on certain things, and I was like, ‘Okay, if this can help just one more person, if this can inspire somebody in some way, shape or form in any aspect of life, it’s worth it. Let’s do it.'”

Eventually, Hayley Hough regained the ability to dance. She and her husband, Derek, performed a sweet umber during the premiere of “Symphony of Dance” at the festival.

‘Game of Thrones’ Star Emilia Clarke Advocates For Brain Bleed Survivors Too

Emilia Clarke starred as Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” During the early days of filming, she also suffered a traumatic brain bleed. Just like Hayley Hough, she’s now using her platform to help others in her situation.

“When I finally shared my story in 2019, we were overwhelmed by the response,” the 39-year-old addressed the crowd at Variety’s Power of Women London event. “Mostly young people reached out to tell us their own stories. Today we have tens of thousands of survivors in our community saying essentially the same thing: the journey to healing feels like falling off the edge of a cliff without anyone there to catch you.”

Emilia Clarke went on to found an organization, SameYou, designed to help survivors find their way on the road to recovery.

Fans wish both Hayley Hough and Emilia Clarke well as they continue their important work for brain bleed survivors everywhere.