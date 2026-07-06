Derek Hough Literally Gives a Fan the Shirt Off His Back & Bystanders Explode – Video

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough is well-known for being jovial and incredibly sweet with fans. Now that he and his family are on the Symphony of Dance tour, Hough gets to connect with his fans like never before.

In a new Instagram reel, the dancer proved he will always go above and beyond for his fans — including quite literally giving them the shirt off his back.

Derek Hough Excitedly Greets Fans After Performing

Derek Hough has built a massive fanbase over the years, largely due to his time on “Dancing With the Stars.” Now that he’s back on tour, he wants to make meaningful connections with fans, however possible. That often means bringing the heat to the performance.

“Going on tour isn’t just about performing, it’s about connection,” the 41-year-old captioned a new Instagram reel. “In a digital world, nothing compares to seeing you all in person, sharing a moment, and feeling that live energy. Let’s keep this party going ♥️”

At the beginning of the clip, he peels off his white tank top and hands it off to a fan. As the video continues, Derek Hough gleefully runs to meet adoring fans and take selfies with them. He signs autographs, including one fan’s leg.

Viewers went wild for the dancer’s loving and genuine reaction to his fans. At the end of the clip, he graciously presented fans with a bouquet of roses after they performed a short dance for him.

“You make so many happy proud momma,” Hough’s mother wrote in the comments.

“We saw this show last night in Windsor and it was incredible!!! Such talent!” an excited fan added.

“Derek [not] your sweating shirt!! I would never wash it… you are the best ever!!!!❤️❤️😂” another remarked.

“This is why I admire you so much! You always show your appreciation to fans, and getting to meet you after your shows is such a highlight for me🥹loved getting to meet you in Pittsburgh and can’t wait to see you again in Akron!” a viewer kindly wrote.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Brings the Heat

The Midwest experienced an intense heat wave this week, which Derek Hough’s tour certainly felt. After their Indianapolis performance, Hough revealed he was completely drenched.

“Indy brought the heat 🔥 literally! It was one sweaty night, but that crowd’s energy was electric ⚡️ . You all made it unforgettable! Don’t Miss This show! Come join the Symphony ♥️” the DWTS judge captioned an Instagram post. He attached a video of his chest glistening with sweat after the performance, much to fans’ delight.

“Indianapolis you are the most incredible audience and also the wettest. It’s so hot in here,” Hough told the camera before sharing clips from the show.

“I think you came with the heat @DerekHough! 🔥🔥🔥🎉❤️🥰” a fan quipped in the comments section.

“Oh my granny goodness🔥🙌” another added, blown away by the video.

“You look thirsty 😂” someone else chimed in.

Tickets for the Symphony of Dance tour may be purchased through the official website.

“Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” begins on Monday, July 13, on ABC. Season 35 kicks off this September.