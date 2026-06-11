‘Transformers’ Star Shia LaBeouf Turns 40 — See Photos of Him Then & Now

Actor and filmmaker Shia LaBeouf turns 40 today! The star was born on June 11, 1986, in Los Angeles, California.

LaBeouf began acting in the late 1990s. His first on-screen roles came in 1998, when he appeared in an episode of sitcom “Caroline in the City,” the comedy television film “Breakfast with Einstein,” and the little-known adventure crime comedy movie “Monkey Business.”

He went on to make a real name for himself in the Disney Channel comedy series “Even Stevens” (2000-2003) and landed his first major movie role in the 2003 prison comedy-drama movie “Holes.”

He is now best known for appearing in the likes of 2005’s superhero movie “Constantine,” the “Transformers” sci-fi action movie series (2007-2011), 2007’s psychological thriller movie “Disturbia,” and 2013’s erotic drama movie “Nymphomaniac.”

On the day LaBeouf celebrates becoming a quadragenarian, let’s take a photographic journey through his career. We’ll start with his early career, then go all the way up to how he looks today.

Early Roles

Above is a social media post with a picture of LaBeouf on the poster for 1998’s “Breakfast with Einstein.”

As mentioned in the introduction, LaBeouf began acting in the late 1990s with his first roles (“Caroline in the City,” “Breakfast with Einstein,” and “Monkey Business”) coming in 1998.

He followed those up in 1999 by appearing in the festive family drama movie “The Christmas Path,” and episodes of the sitcoms “Jesse,” “Everything’s Relative,” and “Suddenly Susan,” as well as episodes of drama series “Touched by an Angel” and sci-fi drama series “The X-Files.”

The Early 2000s

Above is a social media post with a picture of LaBeouf on the set of “Even Stevens” with Christy Carlson in 2000.

In the early 2000s, LaBeouf’s career really began to take off.

On television, his credits included episodes of medical drama “ER,” teen comedy-drama “Freaks and Geeks,” children’s horror anthology series “The Nightmare Room,” and animated sitcom “The Proud Family.” He also appeared in the television films “Hounded” and “Tru Confessions.” Most notably, however, he landed a main role in comedy series “Even Stevens,” playing Louis Stevens in 65 episodes (he also appeared in television film “The Even Stevens Movie” in 2003).

Movie-wise, he added several credits to his repertoire. In 2003, those credits included prison comedy-drama “Holes,” buddy comedy prequel “Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd,” spy action comedy “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle,” and comedy-drama “The Battle of Shaker Heights.” In 2004, he appeared in the sci-fi action movie “I, Robot.”

The Mid-Late 2000s

Getty Shia LaBeouf at the premiere of “Disturbia” in 2007.

In the mid-late 2000s, LaBeouf’s television appearances amounted to hosting gigs on an episode of “Total Request Live” and two episodes of “Saturday Night Live.”

His movie career, however, absolutely exploded. In 2005, his credits were superhero flick “Constantine,” a voice role in the English dub of Japanese animation “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind,” and the biographical sports film “The Greatest Game Ever Played.” 2006 saw LaBeouf appear in the drama movies “A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints” and “Bobby.” In 2007, his credits were psychological thriller “Disturbia,” a voice role in the animated sports comedy “Surf’s Up”, and his first appearance as Sam Witwicky in “Transformers.” In 2008, he appeared in the action-adventure sequel “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” and the action thriller “Eagle Eye.” Then, in 2009, he reprised his role as Witwicky in “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” and appeared in the romantic comedy-drama anthology film “New York, I Love You.”

The Early 2010s

Getty Shia LaBeouf at the premiere of “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” in 2011.

The early 2010s completed LaBeouf’s transition into a fully-fledged movie star, as his only credits were on the big screen.

He appeared in the drama sequel “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps” in 2010. In 2011, he appeared in his third and final “Transformers” movie, “Transformers: Dark of the Moon,” as well as directing two short films, one of which he also starred in “Maniac.” In 2012, he directed another short film, “Howard Cantour.com,” and appeared in the Southern Gothic Gangster movie “Lawless” and political thriller “The Company You Keep.” 2013 saw LaBeouf appear in the romantic drama “Charlie Countryman” and the erotic drama “Nymphomaniac.” In 2014, he only appeared in the epic war film “Fury.”

The Mid-Late 2010s

Getty Shia LaBeouf at the premiere of “Borg/McEnroe” in 2017.

The mid-late 2010s saw LaBeouf’s movie career continue going from strength to strength.

In 2015, he starred in the war thriller drama film “Man Down.” In 2016, he appeared in the road drama movie “American Honey.” 2017 saw him play the volatile tennis legend John McEnroe in the biographical sports drama movie “Borg vs McEnroe.” In 2018, he directed, produced, and appeared in the adventure documentary film “#TAKEMEANYWHERE.” In 2019, he wrote and starred in the drama movie “Honey Boy” and appeared in the independent Southern Gothic buddy comedy-drama film “The Peanut Butter Falcon.”

The Early 2020s

Getty Shia LaBeouf in 2020.

The 2020s began where the 2010s ended, with further movie credits to add to LaBeouf’s filmography.

In 2020, he starred in the action thriller “The Tax Collector” and the melodrama “Pieces of a Woman.” 2021 saw him appear in the Scott Mescudi documentary “A Man Named Scott.” In 2022, he starred as the eponymous priest in the biographical drama film “Padre Pio.” In 2024, he was part of the ensemble cast of Francis Ford Coppola’s epic sci-fi drama movie “Megalopolis.”

Shia LaBeouf Today

Above is a 2026 social media post by LaBeouf with a recent picture of him.

While he hasn’t yet appeared in any movies in 2026, LaBeouf appeared in three in 2025. They were the prison drama “Henry Johnson,” the British boxing crime drama “Salvable,” and the documentary film “Slauson Rec.”

His upcoming projects include the drama movie “The Rooster Prince,” the crime drama thriller “God of the Rodeo,” and the drama movie “Angel of Death.”

We’d like to wish the hugely talented Shia LaBeouf the happiest of 40th birthdays. We hope he has the most incredible day celebrating with her nearest and dearest. Moreover, we wish him well with his ongoing career.

Shia LaBeouf’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.