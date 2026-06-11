Meet Sitcom Icon Jean Stapleton’s Two Children Who Also Built Successful Acting Careers

Jean Stapleton became one of television’s most beloved stars thanks to her role as Edith Bunker on “All in the Family,” but away from the cameras she was also a wife and mother.

Born on January 19, 1923, Stapleton built a lengthy career that included roles in “All in the Family,” “Archie Bunker’s Place,” “Michael,” “Klute,” and “You’ve Got Mail.” Her portrayal of Edith Bunker earned her three Emmy Awards and cemented her place in television history.

While audiences knew her as one of television’s most recognizable sitcom mothers, Stapleton raised two children of her own with husband William Putch, according to Hello!.

Stapleton married actor, producer and director William Putch in 1957 after meeting him several years earlier. The couple remained together until his death in 1983.

Together, they welcomed their son, John Putch, and their daughter, Pamela Putch. Both children eventually followed their parents into the entertainment industry.

John Putch Began Acting Before Finding Success Behind the Camera

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John Putch was introduced to the entertainment world at a young age.

He got his start performing at the family-run Totem Pole Playhouse in Pennsylvania, a theater that became an important part of the family’s life and legacy.

John got an early start in show business, appearing on “One Day at a Time” before landing guest roles on popular series like “Family Ties” and “Seinfeld.”

While acting opened the door for him in Hollywood, he eventually found his niche behind the camera. Over time, John built a successful directing career, working on projects including “American Pie Presents: The Book of Love,” “The Father and the Bear,” and Hallmark’s “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.”

Over the years, he has directed numerous television movies and feature films, including “American Pie Presents: The Book of Love,” “The Father and the Bear,” and Hallmark’s “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.”

His directing career has allowed him to remain a steady presence in the entertainment industry long after his acting days.

Pamela Putch Built a Career as a Producer

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Like her brother, Pamela Putch also pursued a career in entertainment.

Born in 1959, Pamela made her screen debut in the 1984 film “A Matter of Sex.”

She later appeared in the short film “Waiting to Act” and the movie “Alone in the Woods.”

Although her acting résumé was shorter than her brother’s, Pamela found long-term success behind the scenes as a producer.

Her credits include 23 episodes of “Caroline in the City,” as well as work on “Head Over Heels” and “Conrad Bloom.”

Her producing work helped establish her own career separate from the fame associated with her mother.

Jean Stapleton Continued Working for Decades After ‘All in the Family’

Even after her years as Edith Bunker came to an end, Stapleton remained active in Hollywood.

She appeared in films including “You’ve Got Mail” and continued making television appearances on series such as “Everybody Loves Raymond.”

Stapleton also lent her voice to “Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World.”

Her final screen appearances came in 2001 with roles in “The Pursuit of Happiness” and the television movie “Like Mother, Like Son: The Strange Story of Sante and Kenny Kimes.”

By that point, she had already built a career spanning more than five decades.

Stapleton died in 2013 at the age of 90, leaving behind one of television’s most celebrated careers.