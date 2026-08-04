‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Sharna Burgess Dishes On Overcoming Creative Blocks

“Dancing With the Stars” fans from around the world were delighted to meet and hear from some of their favorite pros. Australian dancer Sharna Burgess attended the con and hosted a Q&A session with fans.

While fans were eager to learn about backstage secrets and other fascinating tidbits, Sharna had some words of inspiration to share with her audience.

Sharna Burgess Inspires the Crowd During the Convention

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Sharna Burgess last competed on “Dancing With the Stars” season 30, but never stopped moving or dancing. She took a step back from the show to raise her son, Zane, with her fiancé, Brian Austin Green. Even after all these years, she still remembers struggling with creative blocks while on the show.

“Sometimes, you gotta know when to walk away from something,” the 41-year-old told guests at the DWTS convention. “And just for a beat to take a break, right? So, choreographing or not, in life, I think when you get to something and you feel a little bit stuck, sometimes the more you push and the harder you push, the harder it gets.”

“It’s almost like when you say the same word over and over and over again, it starts to lose all meaning to you,” Sharna continued. “Sometimes you just have to step away, take a breather, do something that does inspire your creativity, if that’s the lane you’re in, or helps you calm yourself. I love meditation. I love going for walks or just moving myself, exercising my body. And now, honestly, playing with my kids.

Sharna Burgess shares one son with Brian Austin Green, but serves as a stepmother to his four other sons from previous relationships. She frequently gushes about the boys on social media and loves them as if they are her own.

The Professional Dancer Hasn’t Quite Committed to Season 35 Yet

Many “Dancing With the Stars” fans would love to see Sharna Burgess return for season 35. So far, she hasn’t confirmed or denied her involvement.

“We actually discussed it last year, and it was by no means a ‘Please come back,’” the Australian dancer told Us Weekly at the convention over the weekend. “It wasn’t a hard offer on the table, but there was definitely a temperature check.”

Sharna admitted that the DWTS casting department was interested in having her compete in season 34. However, she wasn’t quite ready to return to the ballroom.

“My son was not in school yet, and I was building on other things,” she told the outlet. “I’ve been acting and doing a lot of other stuff, too.”

This year, Sharna Burgess confessed that she’s sorely missed the world of ballroom dance. Though she frequently moves her body and exercises, it’s just not the same.

“When I woke up that morning — like, a little over less than a year ago — and I was like, ‘I need dance back in my life.’ If they were to ask me this year, I would absolutely say yes,” she added, noting that the recent convention has completely reinvigorated her.

Fans can catch the season premiere of “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, on ABC. The network will air a second episode the next evening on Wednesday, September 16.