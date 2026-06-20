Former One Direction member Harry Styles earned praise from his fans after a thoughtful gesture during his recent Wembley concert.

The 32-year-old singer kicked off his 12-night run last Friday as part of his “Together, Together” tour. Videos of Styles pausing mid-song to assist a distressed fan have since gone viral on social media, with fans praising his caring attitude.

In a video shared on TikTok, Styles is seen stopping his performance to check on a young fan in the audience who appeared distressed while searching for her sister.

“You can’t find your sister? What’s your sister’s name?” the singer asked, before flagging down the security to help them. “You looked very concerned.”

Styles then signaled a thumbs up to the security, asking if they had found her. “You’re good? Have you found her? Is she there? She’s there. We’re good,” the singer confirmed before continuing his performance.

Fans Praise Harry Styles for Being Caring

Fans quickly flooded the comments, praising Styles for his kind and thoughtful gesture.

One fan wrote, “We were there when this happened last night. Harry was genuinely concerned for his fan and stopped the whole show! He was ok. Just goes to show what an incredible human he really is!”

Another commented, “What a sweetheart. How can anyone not like him? He stopped in the middle of singing because he saw a girl crying. My heart! He’s the sweetest!”

Someone added, “That’s so sweet that he spotted something wrong and got the person checked on.”

Another shared, “Omg this melted my heart. I was there, and this was so cute!! I love that he cares for his fans like this.”

Harry Styles Is Known for Helping His Fans During Concerts

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This isn’t the first time Styles has helped a fan during a concert. In 2021, the “American Girls” singer stopped his performance to help a fan come out as gay to her mother.

During the concert, the fan held a sign that read, “My mom is in Section 201. Help me come out.”

Styles then asked, “What would you like to tell your mother? I can tell her if you’d like.”

After going back and forth with the fan, Styles asked if she wanted him to tell her. Once the fan gave her approval, the singer shouted on stage, “Lisa, she’s gay!”

In 2023, Styles also stopped his concert in Cardiff, Wales, so a pregnant fan could use the bathroom.

“Do you need to go for a wee? You should go for a wee,” the singer asked. “I think we all agree it’s important Sian goes for a wee, don’t we?”

During his “Love On Tour,” Styles helped a fan propose to his girlfriend at his concert in Singapore’s National Stadium.

“Kenneth asked for some help. Can I get some romantic music, please? After you, Kenneth,” Styles said, prompting the fan to get down on one knee.

When the woman accepted the proposal, Style excitedly announced, “She said yes! Kenneth and Kimmy, everybody!” He continued, “Kenneth, hear me, you both seem wonderful. I wish you a life of happiness. Congratulations. Make some noise, everybody.”