Harry Styles Recovers From Mini Wardrobe Malfunction During Concert

If you’ve ever been to a Harry Styles concert, you know that the outfit he opens the show with is never the same as the one when he says goodbye to fans.

The situation was no different at Tuesday’s show at Wembley Stadium in London as part of the “Aperture” singer’s residency.

Harry Styles’ Cropped Undershirt Revealed Accidentally During Show

Toward the end of Styles’ show at Wembley on June 23, he was running around the stadium stage bidding adieu to fans in standard fashion. He’s typically seen racing back and forth and around the stage so “Harries” from all angles can get a good look at their favorite pop star before he exits the stage.

He started the night with a pair of blue shorts with matching blazer paired with a red button-down shirt and dark blue tie. At the end of the night—amid a heat wave, no less—he was down to just the shorts and the button-down.

However, at the very end of the show, the button-down seems to have unbuttoned, revealing his red cropped tank top underneath. He noticed his stomach was showing and tried his best to discreetly button the shirt back up and tuck it in his shorts.

Throughout the recovery, he made a cheeky face that could only be translated as, “How’d that happen?!”

Fans in the comments of a Harry Styles fan account, @harry_update, reacted to the hilarious moment:

“Every time he comes out with shorter clothes LOL,” one fan wrote.

“the butterfly is yearning to be free,” said another, referring to Styles’ butterfly tattoo on his torso.

“You don’t have to cover it up baby,” another fan said.

Harry Styles Wembley Residency Show Goes on Amid European Heat Wave

In London—and nearby European countries—a heat wave crawled its way through, bringing temperatures of 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

London specifically was under an “orange alert” for the heat wave, according to local authorities.

Wembley Stadium confirmed that fans would be allowed to bring empty water bottles to refill inside, free sunscreen was available at information checkpoints, and bottled water was sold at half price.

Getty Fans arrive for the Harry Styles “Together, Together” tour at Wembley Stadium on June 17, 2026 in London, England.

Fans were encouraged to stay hydrated, bring a mini fan, and to not line up for general admission too early, as the direct sunlight would exasperate the heat wave.

Harry Styles Continues Residency Run in Europe; New York Coming Up

The “As It Was” singer announced back in January he would embark on a global tour supporting his fourth solo studio album, “Kiss All the Time. Disco Occasionally.“

The first leg of the tour includes features multi-night runs in several cities, including a six-night residency at Wembley, followed by two nights in São Paulo, Brazil, and two nights in Mexico City, Mexico.

Toward the end of August, Styles is set to kick off a 30-night run at Madison Square Garden in New York City through Halloween.

Getty Harry Styles official merchandise stand at Wembley Stadium on June 11, 2026 in London, England.

After that, he’ll jet off to Melbourne and Sydney, Australia, for two nights each at the end of November and mid-December, respectively.

Styles already opened the “Together Together” tour with six nights in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Supporting acts for the “Together Together” tour include Robyn, Shania Twain, Fcukers, Jorja Smith, Jamie XX, Fousheé, Skye Newman and Baby J.