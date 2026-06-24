Two ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ Fan-Favorite Stars Spark Speculation They May Be the New Hosts

As Kelly Clarkson prepares to end her talk show, fans have been more than a little curious about who might take over the enviable role.

For those who need a little refresher, Clarkson’s show premiered back in 2019, and after a super-successful run, she announced earlier this year that she would be ending her current stint on daytime TV after Season 7.

As the buzz around who might take over the gig continues, two more strong contenders have entered the ring: Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir.

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir May Be Taking Over for Kelly

Getty Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir

On Monday, June 22, The U.S. Sun reported that “Clarkson’s coveted daytime throne is getting another shake-up — and two fan-favorite stars may be inching closer to taking it over for good.”

“Olympic icons Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski are stepping in as guest hosts of The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, June 24, following a successful first run at the job back in May,” the Sun added.

“The dynamic duo’s undeniable on-camera chemistry and repeated invite back have fueled fresh buzz they could be among the frontrunners to permanently fill the seat once Kelly, 44, exits,” the Sun explained. “The beloved skating duo are no strangers to daytime TV — or Kelly’s studio. Johnny, 41, and Tara, 44, previously guest-hosted the show in 2024, where fans praised their quick wit, effortless chemistry and chaotic best-friend banter.”

“Their latest Kelly gig comes as speculation over the show’s future continues to heat up,” the Sun also told readers. Indeed, “insiders said network execs have quietly been testing possible successors in recent months — with Johnny and Tara viewed internally as strong contenders thanks to their built-in chemistry and loyal fanbase.”

Other Stars Fans Would Love to See Step In for Kelly

Although Lipinski and Weir would certainly be an ideal fit for the potential new hosting gig, other stars might also be in the running.

Lipinski and Weir’s “names join a growing list of potential replacements, including Pink, who also earned rave reviews after filling in as a guest host this season,” the Sun points out.

Who else could fans see taking over? Well, Janelle James and Keke Palmer’s names were both mentioned in a Reddit thread asking, “If there were a successor to The Kelly Clarkson Show, who should it be hosted by?”

Unsurprisingly, Pink was also suggested, as was former late-night figure Stephen Colbert, and award-winning actress Allison Janney (did you know she’s earned an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, a Golden Globe Award and seven Primetime Emmy Awards?!).

Someone else on Reddit suggested Justin Guarini, the runner-up on the first season of “American Idol,” which Clarkson won, with another person responding by bringing up the pair’s 2003 movie, saying, “From Justin To Kelly… and back to Justin. Full circle.”

Other “American Idol” alums were also mentioned, including the winner of the second season, Ruben Studdard, and the second season runner-up, Clay Aiken.

Although no decision has been made public, it’s clear that fans will be thrilled to find out who will be the next celebrity talk show host.