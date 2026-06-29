Harry Styles Enjoys Romantic Break With Zoë Kravitz During Record-Breaking Wembley Residency

Harry Styles left his fans worried recently after he appeared to collapse onstage during one of the hottest days ever recorded in London. But just one day earlier, the former One Direction member was seen relaxing with fiancée Zoë Kravitz during a sweet picnic outing, offering reassurance that he is getting some downtime during his busy Wembley Stadium residency.

Romantic Picnic With Fiancée

Styles is breaking records with his Wembley Stadium residency. However, he was able to enjoy a romantic few hours off recently.

The “Aperture” singer, 32, made his way to Hampstead Heath in London with Kravitz, as they enjoyed the soaring temperatures in the UK.

During the picnic, Harry was spotted getting some TLC from his fiancée. He closed his eyes and rested his head on her lap as they soaked up the sunshine, peace, and quiet.

Most fans know that Styles is known for his signature short shorts. However, it was Zoe showing off her legs during the picnic. She kept it cool with a pair of bright blue shorts and a strappy black top.

Harry seemed to enjoy the view, as he could be seen taking out his camera to film her as she stood up. As far as Harry goes, he wore a pair of board shorts, a red-and-white top, and a backwards baseball cap for the picnic date.

Record Heat Causes Scare

The day after their cute picnic date, Harry had fans worried when he choked on water while on stage. The former One Direction member then collapsed to the ground while performing during the heatwave on Friday night.

On June 26, 2026, the UK record for the hottest day in June was broken. This was the third day in a row the temperature was broken. Temperatures that day reached 37.5C (99.5F) in London.

The clip has been shared on social media. In it, Styles can be seen blowing water out of his mouth for his famous “whale” spit before he starts visibly choking.

Harry could then be seen falling to the floor while he continued to choke for a few seconds longer. Thankfully, he managed to get back up, but the audience and his fans were left worried for the singer.

One fan wrote, “Must admit that on the livestream I was afraid for a few seconds 😱,” and another added, “We were so worried!”

The Shows Must Go On

The incident may have scared fans. However, Harry was back at it on Saturday night for his eighth show at Wembley. He was in high spirits and cracking jokes with fans.

In a video shared on social media, Styles was amused by the sign of one group of fans.

Harry said, laughing, “Your sign says help us find husbands. We lost the Tinder war.”

He continued, “It’s a real battlefield; we’ve lost a lot of good men, a lot of good women as well, a lot of good soldiers. What are you looking for in a husband?”

Harry continued to play matchmaker, determining the fan wanted “someone funny, someone who’s like cool.” He asked the audience for any “non-finance bros in the house tonight” before possibly finding a love connection between the fan and a guy named Buster.