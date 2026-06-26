Inside Zoë Kravitz’s Avant-Garde Yellow Gold Diamond Ring From Harry Styles

The wedding bells rang a little louder this week when Zoe Kravitz was spotted out in London. She was sporting a massive new addition to her left hand. Amid whispers of an engagement to Harry Styles, all eyes are on Kravitz’ new avant-garde yellow diamond ring.

Effortlessly chic and entirely unique, the jaw-dropping piece of jewelry perfectly mirrors the actress-director’s signature blend of high-fashion edge and vintage elegance.

For style enthusiasts, the verdict is already in. This is instantly a classic piece of modern luxury. Here is a breakdown of the avant-garde design details making this the most talked-about ring of the season.

A Match Made in Style Heaven

While the ultra-stylish couple has kept their romance notoriously low-key, close friends reveal that the duo is ready to take the next step. If that wasn’t proof enough, there is one dazzling detail that simply cannot be hidden: the ring.

Both Styles and Kravitz have long been celebrated as global style icons, consistently pushing boundaries on the red carpet. Their shared love for art, music, and boundary-breaking fashion makes their union feel entirely natural. Sources close to the couple report that the proposal was intimate, heartfelt, and perfectly suited to their private personalities.

The Anatomy of a Modern Vintage Masterpiece

Moving completely away from standard bridal jewelry trends, this design opts for high-impact minimalism. Jewelry experts and gemstone specialists have been analyzing the first public photos of the ring, and the craftsmanship is undeniable.

The Diamond: The undeniable focal point is a massive, elongated cushion-cut natural diamond. Experts estimate the stone weighs in at a staggering 8 to 12 carats. This size commands attention while remaining incredibly elegant on her hand.

The undeniable focal point is a massive, elongated cushion-cut natural diamond. Experts estimate the stone weighs in at a staggering 8 to 12 carats. This size commands attention while remaining incredibly elegant on her hand. The Setting: In a brilliant styling choice, the diamond features a sleek, yellow-gold bezel setting. By wrapping the gold entirely around the edge of the stone, the design completely eliminates traditional prongs. This gives the diamond a smooth, flush frame and a distinctively modern, sculptural look.

In a brilliant styling choice, the diamond features a sleek, yellow-gold bezel setting. By wrapping the gold entirely around the edge of the stone, the design completely eliminates traditional prongs. This gives the diamond a smooth, flush frame and a distinctively modern, sculptural look. The Band: Balancing out the weight of the massive stone, the diamond rests on an ultra-thin, minimalist yellow-gold band. This lets the rock do all the talking.

Balancing out the weight of the massive stone, the diamond rests on an ultra-thin, minimalist yellow-gold band. This lets the rock do all the talking. The Value: Given the exceptional size, cut, and clarity required for a stone of this caliber, specialists value the piece anywhere between $500,000 and $800,000.

The Jessica McCormack Connection

While the exact origins of the ring remain a closely guarded secret, jewelry insiders immediately noticed the distinct design DNA of London-based jeweler Jessica McCormack.

Kravitz has a long-standing relationship with the luxury brand. She frequently acts as an ambassador and wears their signature antique-meets-modern pieces on global red carpets. Moreover, a bespoke piece from McCormack would perfectly align with Kravitz’s personal style identity.

Setting a New Bridal Trend

Whether this serves as an official engagement ring or the ultimate personal style statement, it is already heavily influencing jewelry trends. Additionally, the revival of yellow gold paired with a heavy bezel setting offers a secure, wearable, yet undeniably luxurious alternative to standard platinum solitaire settings.

In a world of predictable celebrity glamour, leave it to Zoë Kravitz to deliver a fashion moment that will be studied for years to come.