Zoe Kravitz Gets Candid About Love and Fame Following Harry Styles’ Engagement

The notoriously private Zoe Kravitz is opening up about love and fame following her engagement to Harry Styles.

While she has long guarded details of her personal life, Kravitz shared some candid thoughts about relationships and public attention. The rare comments arrive at a time when interest in her romance has never been higher.

Zoe Kravitz Understands Interest in her Private Life But Isn’t OK With It

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In a new interview with British Vogue, Zoe Kravitz opened up about the continuing interest in her private life, after news of a rumored engagement to Harry Styles broke this spring.

“I’m aware it’s happening, and I’m aware of when it’s happening. Like when there are eight people outside my house, that’s super uncomfortable,” she revealed. “I’m aware of all the ingredients that create the thing that we’re talking about. But that doesn’t mean you’re necessarily OK with it.”

“There are moments obviously when you just want to hide because it feels overwhelming, and then there are moments when you, whether it’s in a defiant way, are like, ‘I’m going to walk and get my coffee and you’re not going to take that away from me.’ People sometimes ask me, ‘Why are you walking around?’ It’s because I live in New York. I live three blocks away. I’m not going to get in a car.”

She added, “Maintaining any kind of normal state, I think, is really important. I’m not going to add to the noise. Trying to correct something that people who don’t know me might think about me feels like I’m putting ice cream on top of a steak.”

How Long Have Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz Been Dating?

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Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles first sparked romance rumors in August 2025 when they were spotted together in Rome. After keeping their relationship largely out of the spotlight for months, the pair became engaged in April 2026 following roughly eight months of dating.

Despite intense public interest in their romance, both Kravitz and Styles have remained notably private about their relationship. That made Kravitz’s recent comments especially noteworthy, as she reflected on navigating love while living in the public eye.

She acknowledged that maintaining privacy can be challenging when every aspect of a relationship attracts public attention. Even so, Kravitz emphasized the importance of protecting the parts of her life that matter most from outside scrutiny.

“The word ‘cool’ gets thrown around a lot,” the actress admitted. “It’s something that is written about me or it’s what people, when they get to know me, tell me that they thought I was going to be like.”

“People might tell me, ‘Oh, wow, I was intimidated when I first met you’ and ‘I thought you were going to be like this.’ And to me, it’s really surprising because it feels far away from who I am.”

Zoe Kravitz is the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet. She grew up surrounded by music and film, which helped shape her own career in Hollywood. Today, she has established herself as a successful actress and filmmaker in her own right, building a reputation that extends far beyond her famous last name.

