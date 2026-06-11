Get to Know Chloe Lattanzi, Olivia Newton-John’s Beautiful Daughter Who Has Struggled Since Her Passing

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, was born on January 17, 1986, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. She is the daughter of the “Grease” star and actor Matt Lattanzi. These are five fast facts to know about Chloe and the close relationship she shared with her late mom.

1. Chloe Lattanzi Shared Her Struggles After Her Mom’s Passing

Chloe Lattanzi and Olivia Newton-John attend an event in 2006

Newton-John and her daughter shared a close relationship. The actress died from breast cancer in August 2022. She was 73. Chloe has given fans the occasional update on social media, and in August 2023, she shared an emotional message, revealing she had been struggling since her mom’s death.

“Since my mom’s passing and the year and a half with her going through cancer, I have not been OK,” Lattanzi said in a video on Instagram. “If I have forgotten to return your calls — I’ve had extreme memory loss, I’ve had difficulty getting out of bed. I’ve stuck to my commitments but I have been neglecting myself.”

She continued, “One of my mom’s biggest messages was ‘take care of you.’ If you don’t take care of you, you cannot give your full capacity of love, wisdom, kindness and power to everyone else.”

2. She Released New Music in Honor of Olivia Newton-John

Getty Chloe Lattanzi and Olivia Newton-John attend an event in 2010

In September 2024, Chloe released new music in honor of Newton-John. The release of her song, “Phoenix,” coincided with what would have been her mother’s 76th birthday. She gave an interview to People at the time, sharing how she had co-written the track with her mom.

“I co-wrote the song ‘Phoenix’ for my mom as a promise to fly, to know my own worth and to make sure to love myself,” Lattanzi said. “I had struggled with PTSD and multiple things of the mind. So this was my promise to be happy, healthy, and love myself. She said the most important thing to her, more than anything in the world, is that her child, me, shared her gifts with the world and was happy.”

3. Chloe Lattanzi Sung With Her Mom

Getty Chloe Lattanzi speaking at her mom’s memorial service

Lattanzi and Newton-John had collaborated on music before, including the duets “Window in the Wall” and “You Have to Believe (We Are Magic).” In an interview with People, Chloe discussed what these songs meant to her. “I remember being like two years old walking around the house singing. She said she could play a song once and I’d have it memorized. It was just kind of in my blood,” she said.

4. She Supports the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre

Getty Olivia Newton-John and Chloe Lattanzi attend an event in 2008

Chloe has actively supported the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre, and she has discussed how she would be keeping her mom’s dream alive. “It’s an incredible honor,” she told People. “I could never imagine letting my mom’s dream die, and I feel her inside of me, guiding me, like ‘This is your job. This is what you’re supposed to do.'”

She continued, “I really want to expand the wellness center and what’s available to people. IV drips of vitamins and minerals and even maybe a bar where they can get herbal remedies. My mom far outlived what most people expected because of these medicinal properties.”

5. Chloe Lattanzi & Olivia Newton-John Acted Together

Getty Olivia Newton-John and ChloeLattanzi attend an event in 2005

Chloe and Newton-John collaborated in many ways, including acting together, and she got her first chance to appear onscreen alongside her mom in 1994 with the TV movie, “A Christmas Romance.” They played mother and daughter onscreen.

Newton-John discussed the experience in an interview with People in 2000, saying, “It was tough because she was learning this is not a game; it’s hard work and the hours are long.” They would appear on screen again in 2001 in the Showtime film, “The Wilde Girls.”