U2 Frontman Bono’s Daughter Eve Hewson Is Absolutely Gorgeous in New Photos

U2 frontman Bono, whose real name is Paul David Hewson, is celebrated for his incredible career in the music industry, but what some fans may not know is that he has a daughter, Eve Hewson, who has also embraced the limelight. Hewson is an actress, and her most recent role is in the Steven Spielberg-directed sci-fi film, “Disclosure Day.”

Eve Hewson Looks Gorgeous on the Promotional Tour of ‘Disclosure Day’

Getty Eve Hewson attends the New York premiere of “Disclosure Day”

The film, which stars Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Colman Domingo, and Wyatt Russell, was released on Wednesday, June 10, and has already been creating a lot of hype, including being dubbed on Instagram as Spielberg’s “best film in 20 years.” In the promotional tour ahead of the film’s release, Hewson and her co-stars have looked incredible on the red carpet, and her outfits have not disappointed!

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Her most recent attendance was at the David H. Koch Theater in New York on Monday, June 8, and she wore a stunning light pink gown with a plunging neckline. Her dress was covered in intricate beading, creating a floral finish. She completed her look with matching pink pumps and wore her hair loose.

This is just one of several times that Hewson has slayed on the red carpet. When she attended a photo call on June 5, she looked gorgeous in a black skirt, a red top, and an oversized blue collared shirt.

Getty Eve Hewson attends “Disclosure Day” photocall

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She also wowed in a fitted black dress for the “Disclosure Day” premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on June 4.

Getty Eve Hewson at “Disclosure Day” at Cineworld Leicester Square

Eve Hewson on Growing Up as Bono’s Daughter

Getty Alison Hewson, honoree Bono, actress Eve Hewson, and Jordan Hewson in 2016

Hewson has a growing following on social media, boasting over 500,000 followers on Instagram alone. But who is she, and what was it like growing up with such a famous father? Eve is one of Bono and his wife and childhood sweetheart, Ali Hewson’s four children.

Eve is the couple’s second-born child, born on July 7, 1991, in Dublin, Ireland. Her given name is Memphis Eve Sunny Day Iris Hewson. She does not love her name, and she addressed this in a March 2021 interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” “It’s very embarrassing,” she said. “My parents were hippies.” She added, “I really am the poster child for those People magazine’s like ‘celebrity kids, the craziest names,’ that’s me.”

In the interview, Clarkson also admitted not knowing that Eve’s dad was Bono. Eve shared that this was “good” and that “nobody knows” her last name because Bono does not use it professionally, and therefore nobody knows who she is. She referred to this as “fun.”

Eve has embraced a career that has thrust her into the limelight, but Bono and Ali worked hard to give their children an upbringing away from the public eye. “The one thing I think prepared me for the career I have now was being able to go to the school down the road. To just live a Dublin life,” she said in an interview with the Irish Times in 2021.

She continued, “And then we would go away to be with dad on tour, and we’d have this extraordinary experience. We were able to appreciate both and know that the special, magical time we had with dad wasn’t normal life.”