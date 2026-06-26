Bella Hadid Reveals Undertaking ‘That Felt Like a Really Big Accomplishment’ In a ‘Tearful’ Post Amid Health Issues

If you follow Bella Hadid on social media, then you’ll know that she often offers a look at her glamorous life traveling the world, slaying stylish ensembles and working as a top model in the fashion industry.

Beyond that, she occasionally gives fans a glimpse into her health battles — specifically, related to her Lyme disease diagnosis — which she’s just done again in an emotional post revealing the seemingly simple undertaking that she says “felt like a really big accomplishment.”

‘Maybe Someone Can Send Me a Cookie or Something’

Getty Bella Hadid

In a new Instagram Story, Hadid “included a close-up selfie as tears fell down her face and candidly explained that she is finding no relief from symptoms despite listening to what doctors have told her,” the Daily Mail reported on Thursday, June 25.

“Haven’t been able to shake off this flare up… Slept 11 hours. Again… Nap everyday. Took every protocol from any and every doctor I’ve seen. Still nothing helping. IFYKY,” she wrote while adding that she’s “diagnosed [her]self with 12 other things so that’s good.”

“And today is not the day to tell me to journal. And yes I drank water. And no I didn’t go on a walk because I was out of breath walking to the kitchen,” Hadid continued in her update. “I don’t think there’s a singular brain cell in there working and my last two are beefing with each other so I’m sorry if I ever told you on a bad day to journal I take it back and I’m sorry.”

At the same time, she acknowledged that she was able to take a shower “without fainting,” saying, “So again, if you know you know… that felt like a really big accomplishment for me today so maybe someone can send me a cookie or something.”

Bella Shared More Details About Her Commendable ‘Fight’

Getty Bella Hadid

Hadid also posted additional Instagram Stories that addressed “the mental toll of living with a chronic illness,” according to People. “She began the posts with a long message, explaining how ‘intimidating’ it is to explain her symptoms of pain, exhaustion, fatigue, anxiety, brain fog, infections, and trauma, and how they lead ‘to severe isolation and depression, especially over long periods of time.'”

“Especially when you try anything you can,” she said while noting the research she’s done and the efforts she’s taken to understand her symptoms. “You demand answers that no one can find. You fight. You finally have a few good days. You think you’ve found the right protocol, the right routine, the right treatment… and then a flare up comes back and all of a sudden nothing feels certain again.”

“You wake up with anxiety already living in your body,” she continued. “Physical pain before your feet even touch the floor….And somehow, still have to find the strength to move through another day in a body and mind that are completely exhausted.”

At the same time, Hadid pointed out that “there is light, even if you can’t see it today… There is hope…”

She also asserted that “every hardship leaves us with a lesson, a deeper compassion, or a strength we never knew we had,” explaining that “[i]t leads us to the places and people and experience we have now… I have so much gratitude for life, but without living in a body that has more rough days than good. It’s hard to find joy or purpose or reason to even go outside…but we will keep trying! always!”

She then added a message to others who might be struggling, saying, “You are loved. You are needed. Your life has purpose. And you will make it through every season life puts you through…love you and hold you deeply.”