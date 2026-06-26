Kandi Burruss Responds After Fans Suggest She Reunite With Todd Tucker

Kandi Burruss is making one thing crystal clear after fans began wondering whether a family vacation with ex-husband Todd Tucker meant romance could be back on the table.

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star recently shared several glimpses from the pair’s Bahamas getaway with their children, showcasing an easygoing co-parenting dynamic that quickly caught fans’ attention. While many praised the former couple for putting family first, one follower wondered whether the vacation signaled something more.

Kandi wasted little time responding.

Kandi Burruss shuts down reconciliation speculation

Throughout the trip, Kandi posted videos and photos featuring Todd and their children enjoying time together at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

One clip showed Todd relaxing poolside while reading Daily Prayers for Men, prompting Kandi to joke that she’d never seen him with the devotional during their nearly 12-year marriage. Laughing in the video, she quipped that he probably should have started reading it “a long time ago” before adding in the caption, “Sometimes I have the urge to be petty!”

Another family video sparked a different conversation altogether.

After Kandi shared a clip of the family taking part in Drake’s “Shabang” challenge, one fan commented that if the former couple could vacation together, perhaps they could reconcile.

Kandi answered directly.

“Nah, I am not healed,” she replied. “We’ll be getting along & then the convo goes left. [emoji] doing good today tho.”

With one candid response, she made it clear that while the family is in a good place, getting back together isn’t part of the picture.

The exchange also underscored why fans jumped to that conclusion in the first place. Kandi’s vacation posts showed the former couple laughing together, spending time with their children and appearing completely at ease around one another. For many followers, it was a refreshing example of successful co-parenting, even if romance is firmly in the past.

Kandi and Todd continue putting family first

Although their marriage ended, Kandi and Todd have continued showing that they can successfully co-parent their children and spend meaningful time together as a family.

The pair finalized their divorce earlier this year after nearly 12 years of marriage. Since then, both have emphasized keeping their focus on their children, and their latest vacation offered another glimpse into that commitment.

Fans largely applauded the mature dynamic in Kandi’s comments, with many saying they appreciated seeing the former couple prioritize family despite no longer being together.

Kandi’s humorous videos from the trip, particularly her playful jab about Todd’s devotional book, also reminded followers that while the two may no longer be husband and wife, they still share an easy rapport.

The vacation may have sparked speculation online, but Kandi’s response left little room for interpretation. She and Todd appear to have found a healthy co-parenting rhythm, even if reconciliation isn’t on the horizon.

As new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” continue airing, fans will likely keep watching the former couple’s evolving relationship. For now, though, Kandi has made her position unmistakably clear.