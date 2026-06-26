Melissa Gorga Can’t Believe ‘Today’s the Day’ as Son Gino Graduates High School

Bravo fans have watched Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga’s children grow up for more than a decade. Now, their oldest son has officially reached one of life’s biggest milestones.

Melissa took to Instagram on June 25 to celebrate son Gino Gorga’s high school graduation, sharing an emotional first look at the day as her family prepared to cheer him on.

“Today’s the day… My Gino🥺,” she wrote alongside a video showing Gino’s green graduation cap and gown, complete with a white tassel and a gold “2026” charm.

The proud mom later documented more of the ceremony on her Instagram Stories, posting videos of Gino walking across the football field toward his seat before commencement. Joe Gorga also reposted footage from the graduation to his own Instagram Story, while Gino’s older sister, Antonia Gorga, congratulated her brother with a simple message: “Congrats Gino,” followed by two heart emojis.

Melissa Gorga shares more moments from Gino’s graduation day

Melissa continued documenting the celebration throughout the day, giving followers a behind-the-scenes look at one of her family’s biggest milestones.

Photos showed Gino wearing his graduation gown during the ceremony before changing into a white dress shirt, black suspenders and a red bow tie for the family’s post-graduation celebration. Melissa proudly posed alongside her son in front of a candy truck while additional photos captured relatives and friends gathering around the family’s backyard pool.

She also looked back at Gino’s senior prom earlier this month, revealing that she hosted a pre-prom party at the family’s Franklin Lakes home. Images showed Gino posing with his date, spending time with Antonia and celebrating with classmates before heading out for the evening.

Melissa captioned one Story, “Gino’s senior,” adding blue heart and graduation emojis, while another playfully read, “Prom night wrestle off.”

The graduation marks another emotional chapter for the Gorga family, who have shared much of Gino’s childhood with Bravo viewers since they joined “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” in season three. For longtime fans, Friday’s celebration served as a reminder of just how much he has grown up on screen.

Melissa previously shared what’s next for Gino

Although graduation marks the end of high school, Melissa has previously admitted that Gino is still deciding exactly what comes next.

Speaking at BravoCon 2025, she revealed that his post-high school plans were still taking shape.

“We’re thinking about it. We’re not sure yet,” Melissa said at the time.

She added that Gino has always had an entrepreneurial mindset.

“Gino is kind of an entrepreneur kind of guy,” she explained. “To be continued.”

Whether college, business or another opportunity comes next, Friday belonged to celebrating the accomplishment itself. As Melissa’s emotional caption made clear, watching her oldest son graduate was a moment years in the making, both for the Gorga family and for Bravo fans who have watched him grow up every step of the way.