Melissa Gorga Reveals How Much Her Cookie Business Made in Its First Two Months

Melissa Gorga has spent years building businesses, launching brands, and sharing her life with Bravo fans. But even she admits she was caught off guard by just how quickly her latest venture took off.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star recently opened up about the success of her cookie company, Let’s Sprinkle by MG, revealing the eye-opening sales figure the brand generated in just its first two months.

The revelation came during a launch event for the company’s newest product, a chocolate chip cookie with sprinkles baked into the center. The celebration drew support from several familiar faces, including Teresa Giudice and Dolores Catania, a notable moment for longtime RHONJ viewers who have followed the family’s complicated history for more than a decade.

“It’s really, really nice, and at the end of the day, like whatever we went through, Teresa and I, and Dolores [and I, as well] have been through so much through the years,” Melissa told Us Weekly at the event. “At the end of the day, they know that I work really, really hard. That is one thing that I don’t think anyone would ever take from me.”

Melissa Gorga Says the Business Took Off Faster Than Expected

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While promoting the new cookie launch, Melissa reflected on how quickly the brand grew after its debut.

“I put my heart and soul into this, and this was something that, when it took off we had like $500,000 in sales in the first two months, to watch my children sit with me and watch the numbers grow and watch me like attack it and get the packaging, and it was rough,” she said. “Those two months I was overwhelmed, I sold out. I owed people cookies. It was chaos … because I had no idea that this was gonna hit hard, and I worked really hard, and cookies speak for themselves.”

For Melissa, the success represented more than just strong sales. It was validation that a business built around a joke from RHONJ had become something much bigger.

The cookie brand traces its roots back to one of the most memorable storylines in franchise history, when Melissa brought sprinkle cookies to Teresa during the holidays, only for the gesture to become a source of family drama. Years later, Melissa transformed the infamous Bravo reference into a business that now ships cookies nationwide.

A Full-Circle Moment for RHONJ Fans

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Melissa admitted she never expected the company to grow the way it has.

“I never knew when I dropped [the first] cookie two weeks before Christmas, it [would go] completely viral, like, crazy,” she recalled. “I think that everyone, obviously, knew that I had this crazy love for sprinkle cookies, and … I had no idea it would become the brand it has. I mean, we went from the sprinkle cookies to the coffee cake to now a chocolate chip sprinkle cookie.”

The newest addition to the lineup combines a classic chocolate chip cookie with the sprinkle-cookie concept that launched the brand.

Melissa also revealed that the recipe underwent extensive testing before it reached customers.

“Joe and Gino are chocolate chip cookie guys,” she said. “My baker, and I went back and forth so many times until I got it right because I wanted it to be a little soft but not too soft, chewy but not too chewy.”

The milestone arrives at an interesting time for RHONJ. With Season 15 currently filming and Melissa, Teresa, and Dolores all returning, fans have been watching closely for signs of where relationships stand heading into the show’s next chapter.

For one night, at least, the focus wasn’t on old feuds. It was on a business success story that Melissa admits exceeded even her own expectations.