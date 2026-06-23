RHOBH Alum Garcelle Beauvais Reveals Sad Family Loss

Garcelle Beauvais is mourning the loss of her sister, Carole Beauvais.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared the heartbreaking news with fans on Instagram on Tuesday, June 23, posting a photo of herself and her sister alongside an emotional tribute reflecting on their lifelong bond.

All About the Touching Post

“My beautiful sister Carole I will miss you so much! I will always remember times where we would laugh so hard it hurts! Whenever I said I love you you would reply I love you more! I wish we had more time!!” Garcelle wrote.

She continued by recalling the support Carole gave her during one of the most important periods of her life.

“I’ll never forget how you showed up when I had the twins and you would sleep in the nursery just so you could help And how much you loved Oliver,” she shared. “Hope you’re with mom now and the two of you are laughing RIP.”

The touching message quickly prompted an outpouring of support from friends, fans and fellow reality television stars.

“Im so sorry for your loss sending you and your family so much love!” one follower commented.

Another wrote, “Truly sorry for your loss. My condolences to you and your family.”

A third added, “I’m so sorry, Garcelle. Sending you and your family my love and prayers.”

Among those offering condolences was “The Real Housewives of Miami” star Kiki Barth, who wrote, “My deepest condolences to you and your family. I’m so sorry for your loss. May you find strength, comfort, and peace in the love and support of those around you during this difficult time. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers.”

While Beauvais did not share additional details about her sister’s passing, the post highlighted the close relationship the two shared and the important role Carole played within their family.

The loss comes during a period of significant change in Beauvais’ life.

Beauvais Left RHOBH Last Year

The actress and television personality reflected on her decision to leave “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” after five seasons on the Bravo series.

In an interview with Variety in 2025, Beauvais explained that there was a moment when she realized it was time to move on.

“There was a moment where I felt like I no longer belonged here,” she said. “I no longer fit in here. It was definitely a moment of like, ‘This is not for me.’ It just didn’t feel right.”

Beauvais officially exited the franchise in March 2025, ending a run that made her one of the show’s most recognizable and influential cast members.

In 2024, Variety named her one of reality television’s 30 most powerful women, noting her ability to navigate drama while maintaining her authenticity.

According to PEOPLE, she spoke at an event in May and reflected on the overwhelming response she received when she first joined RHOBH as the franchise’s first Black full-time cast member.

“A friend of mine, Natalie, texted me and she’s like, ‘You’re trending on Twitter,’” Beauvais recalled. “And I was like, ‘Why? I’m making pork chops for the boys.’ I didn’t understand what was happening.”

Though she credited the show with expanding her audience and elevating her profile, Beauvais said she ultimately trusted her instincts when deciding to leave.

“It gave me a new audience that I didn’t have before,” she said. “It gave me a different, in terms of brand recognition and all that, but knowing when to leave, my spirit was not … My spirit was no longer there. I couldn’t do it anymore. I just couldn’t do it.”

Now, fans are rallying around Beauvais as she grieves the loss of her beloved sister and remembers the memories they shared together.