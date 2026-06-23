Milania Giudice Calls Louie Ruelas the ‘Best Stepdad’ in Father’s Day Tribute

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice’s daughter, Milania Giudice, recently garnered attention following a reported domestic violence arrest in late May. Despite the headlines, the family has largely stayed silent on the matter and appeared to remain close in recent social media snaps.

Despite the recent attention surrounding her personal life, Milania has focused on her family, sharing sweet Father’s Day posts for both her dad, Joe Giudice, and stepfather, Louie Ruelas.

Milania Giudice Shares Sweet Tributes for Dad Joe Giudice & Stepdad Louie Ruelas for Father’s Day

Milania Giudice is keeping a positive outlook and honored both her father, Joe Giudice, and her stepdad, Louie Ruelas, in separate Father’s Day posts.

On Instagram, the 20-year-old shared a carousel of photos with Ruelas, including snapshots of her stepfather joining the family for major milestones, such as Milania’s birthdays, school events, and vacations.

Happy Father’s Day Louie🩶You are the best stepdad anyone can ask for,” she began her post.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all you do for us I love you and your entire family so much and thank you for giving me two brothers that I adore! You deserve the world🌎,” she continued.

In the comment section, Reulas shared, “Love you ❤️❤️❤️🤗🤗🤗.”

Milania also shared a heartfelt post for her dad, Joe Giudice, sharing just as many memorable snapshots with her father, who has lived in the Bahamas since 2021.

“Happy Father’s Day dad🩵 My buddy! No one makes me laugh like you do, you are the funniest person I know. I may look like mommy on the outside but I am most definitely your daughter. Thank you for always being my best friend and safe place. You are strong like a dragon🐉😂 I love you beyond words you are my world🤍,” she touchingly shared.

Milania Recently Completed Her Sophomore Year at the University of Tampa

Despite recent headlines, Milania has achieved a great accomplishment: completing her sophomore year at the University of Tampa. In an Instagram post on June 7, Milania shared her favorite memories during her school year, including snapshots with her close sorority sisters.

“Thank you @uoftampa and Tampa for the best sophomore year ❤️🖤❤️🖤 missing it all already,” she captioned her post.

In May 2024, Teresa announced on Instagram that Milania had chosen the University of Tampa as her school of choice. Mother and daughter posed on a bed surrounded by items featuring the school’s colors.

“Congratulations on the University of Tampa! I love you so much and I am so proud of you! I can’t wait to see what you accomplish within your four years, make mommy proud❤️,” she sweetly captioned her post.

Teresa also has three other daughters who she is incredibly proud of. Her eldest, Gia Giudice, 25, graduated from Rutgers University in 2023 and currently stars on Bravo’s “Next Gen NYC.” Gabriella Giudice, 21, is currently attending the University of Michigan, and her youngest, Audriana Giudice, 16, is still in high school.