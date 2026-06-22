Brandi Glanville Reveals What Doctors Found After 3-Year Health Battle

For more than three years, Brandi Glanville has been searching for answers.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has openly documented the facial swelling and health issues that have altered her appearance, sparked speculation online, and led her to seek help from countless medical professionals. Now, she says doctors may have finally identified at least part of what has been causing the problem.

During a recent episode of her podcast, “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered,” the reality star revealed that doctors discovered a benign tumor in one of the lymph nodes in her face, a finding she believes could help explain some of the symptoms she has been battling for years.

Brandi Says Doctors Found a Benign Tumor

After years of uncertainty, Glanville shared what she described as a significant development in her ongoing health journey.

“Mama found out that I have a benign tumor in one of my lymph nodes in my face,” Glanville said on her podcast. “And that could be why the fluid is going around my face and why it’s having a hard time [and why] I can [only] wear makeup for like 15 minutes [before] I have to take it off.”

She stressed that the tumor is not cancerous and said the diagnosis came after she met with a specialist.

“A benign tumor is one that’s not cancerous,” she continued. “[I got the diagnosis from] Dr. Tahari. He’s a dermatologist, but he specializes in cancer, because I have this lump over here [near my jaw]. And every doctor that I’ve showed, they’re like, it’s just scar tissue. I’m like, from what? I haven’t had a facelift yet.”

The update marks one of the first concrete answers Glanville has publicly shared since she began speaking about the issue years ago.

Earlier this month, she revealed that she had spent more than $100,000 on treatments and consultations while trying to determine what was causing the persistent swelling and changes in her face.

The Search for Answers Isn’t Over Yet

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Even with the new diagnosis, Glanville made it clear that she doesn’t believe the mystery has been completely solved.

In fact, she said the last three years have left her frustrated by what she sees as a lack of answers from the medical community.

“I’ve been to a million doctors,” she said.

Glanville also acknowledged the emotional toll the experience has taken, explaining that she is eager to return to some sense of normalcy after years of uncertainty.

“But I do appreciate all of you guys writing in and wanting to help me,” she told listeners. “And listen, it’s been a long three years, and I just want to put a ton of makeup on again, get my hair extended. I want to have a glow up.”

Just weeks ago, Glanville admitted she still didn’t know what was causing her symptoms. At the time, she said she had explored numerous possibilities, including treatments related to a previously suspected parasite, but continued to search for definitive answers.

“I don’t know what’s wrong with me, guys,” she said during an earlier podcast episode. “I’ve been to a million doctors.”

For now, the discovery of the benign tumor appears to offer at least one piece of the puzzle. But as Glanville continues working with specialists, she says her search for answers is far from over.