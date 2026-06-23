Teresa Giudice Says Her New Memoir Will Cover the Moments RHONJ Never Showed

Teresa Giudice has spent more than 15 years sharing her life with Bravo viewers, but according to the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, there’s still plenty left to tell.

This week, Giudice announced her new memoir, “The Queen of New Jersey,” her first book in nearly a decade. While the reality star has already lived through some of the most headline-making moments in Housewives history, she says the upcoming release will finally give readers her unfiltered version of events, including stories that never made it to television.

The announcement immediately sparked excitement among longtime RHONJ fans, many of whom have followed Giudice’s journey from the show’s very first season through family feuds, legal troubles, heartbreak, and new beginnings.

And if her own description of the book is any indication, this memoir is going to cover much more than viewers have seen on screen.

Teresa Says the Book Will Focus on Her Most Difficult Life Chapters

In an Instagram post announcing the memoir, Giudice revealed that “The Queen of New Jersey” will revisit some of the most significant moments of her life over the last nine years.

“I can’t believe it’s been almost nine years since my last memoir. And let me tell you, a LOT has happened in those nine years,” she wrote.

Giudice went on to list several major events readers can expect her to address, including her divorce from Joe Giudice, the death of her father, learning how to live independently after decades of marriage, dating again, and eventually finding love with husband Luis Ruelas.

“I’ve gone through some of the hardest moments of my life. My divorce. Losing my father. Learning how to stand on my own after twenty years. Dating again. Finding love again. Falling in love with Louie, getting engaged, getting married, and having our relationship tested in some of the most public ways imaginable,” she shared.

For RHONJ fans, those subjects alone represent some of the most dramatic and emotional storylines in franchise history.

Teresa Teases Behind-the-Scenes RHONJ Stories

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Perhaps the most intriguing part of Giudice’s announcement wasn’t what she confirmed, but what she hinted at.

The reality star suggested the memoir will include details that viewers have never heard before, even after years of watching her life play out on Bravo.

“In this book, I’m telling my side of the story,” Giudice explained. “The lessons I’ve learned, the mistakes I’ve made, the people I’ve loved, the relationships I’ve lost, and what I’ve learned about finding happiness again.”

She then added a line that immediately caught fans’ attention:

“And yes… if there’s something from the show I’ve wanted to set the record straight about, you’re going to find it in this book.”

That statement has fueled speculation about which RHONJ moments Giudice plans to revisit. From her long-running feud with Melissa Gorga to the dramatic fallout surrounding her relationship with Ruelas, there is no shortage of storylines fans would love to hear her address in greater detail.

The memoir’s title also appears intentional. For years, Giudice has been one of Bravo’s most recognizable personalities and remains the only cast member to appear in every season of RHONJ.

Whether readers agree with her perspective or not, “The Queen of New Jersey” is shaping up to be a deeply personal look at the highs, lows, and controversies that have defined her life both on and off camera.

The book is currently available for preorder and is expected to be released later this year.