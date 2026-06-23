Former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Engaged One Year After Splitting from Ex-Fiancé: REPORT

Yolanda Hadid, the mother of supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid, is newly engaged, TMZ reported they’d learned on Tuesday, June 23. The outlet says the 62-year-old, who starred on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” from 2012 to 2016, has accepted a proposal from real estate developer Randy Kendrick.

Getty Yolanda Hadid in May 2026.

Who Is Yolanda Hadid’s Fiancé Randy Kendrick?

The TMZ report says sources told them that Kendrick proposed “earliest this week,” and the mom of three accepted.

They say Kendrick is the founder and CEO of a national industrial logistics real estate platform called Xebec, and also also serves as CEO of Sandow Lakes Ranch Venture, LLC. They say he’s known for “redeveloping large industrial properties into advanced manufacturing campuses.”

Yolanda Hadid Was Formerly Engaged to Her Longtime Boyfriend Joseph Jingoli

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It was just under two years ago when Yolanda got engaged to her ex, 67-year-old construction CEO Joseph Jingoli, whom she’d been dating since 2019.

The model confirmed the news to People, they reported in an August 2024 feature. The magazine says he told them Jingoli proposed while they were on a trip to Holland two years prior. The pair met in Pennsylvania in 2017, shortly after Hadid moved there and purchased a farm, says the story. That report came out the same day as an Architectural Digest feature on Yolanda’s Texas home which began with the line, “Early on in their relationship, Yolanda Hadid’s fiancé, Joseph Jingoli, whisked her away on a date to a horse show in Fort Worth, Texas.”

News broke in January 2025 that the couple had quietly called things off.

The 32-acre farm is now for sale. On April 20, Realtor.com reported Yolanda had relisted the property for $10.9 million after a prior sale fell through.

In an Instagram post announcing the relisting, Yolanda talked about what the farm meant to her and how she considered herself blessed to have gained some extra time there after the sale fell through.

She wrote that the farm has taught her “how to slow down, heal from Chronic Lyme, and truly appreciate all Mother Nature has to offer…”

She went on, “When the Farm fell out of escrow last year i chose to see it as a gift…more sunsets, more time, more moments, more meaning.”

The Dutch beauty also revealed she used the extra time to plant over 3,000 new lavender plants “as an act of faith and promise to the land to keep the traditions moving forward.”

The picturesque images she included in the post show peaceful scenes of sheep, horses, and expansive greenery.

How Many Times Has Yolanda Hadid Been Married?

Yolanda Hadid has been married twice. She tied the knot with her first husband Mohamed Hadid, with whom she shares her three children Gigi, Bella, and Anwar, in 1994. The pair divorced 6 years later.

Yolanda’s second marriage was to musician David Foster. The pair got married in 2011, a year before she joined “RHOBH.” They divorced in 2017, and Foster went on to marry “American Idol” favorite Katherine McPhee, who was the runner-up on the show’s season 5.