RHOBH Star Sutton Stracke Reveals Son’s Surprising Career Choice After College

Ever since she made her debut on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in season 10, Sutton Stracke has been open about raising and co-parenting her three children, sons James and Philip, and daughter Porter, with her ex-husband, Christian Stracke.

Now that her children are young adults, they’re beginning to map out their futures. Recently, Sutton revealed that her son Philip has chosen a career path that isn’t commonly heard among the children of reality TV stars.

Sutton Stracke Shares Her Son Philip’s Plans to Join the Priesthood

During a June appearance on Radio Andy, RHOBH star Sutton Stracke shared that her 20-year-old son Philip Stracke plans to join the priesthood after college.

Sutton explained that her son plans to enter a seminary school after recently graduating from The Citadel, a military college in South Carolina. Admitting she was shocked by her son’s decision, she “cried” when her son told her his plans.

She continued, “It was such a big decision. You’re in seminary school for six years, and then you become a deacon of the church, and then you join the priesthood.”

In May, Sutton shared a photo proudly standing next to Philip in his military uniform while attending his graduation. “Best Mother’s Day Gift Ever! Philip Thibault Stracke The Citadel ‘26 Cum Laude 💙,” she captioned her post.

During her appearance on Radio Andy, Sutton acknowledged that entering seminary is a major commitment, but said her son maintained a practical and optimistic perspective about the decision.

She recalled that Philip told her, “He’s like, ‘If it doesn’t work out, I can leave,’ which I thought was a good positive outlook on it because you learn a lot in seminary.” She later added, “He’s very devout.”

Sutton Stracke Shares Three Children With Her Ex-Husband, Christian Stracke

Besides her son, Philip, Sutton and her ex-husband, Christian Stracke, are parents to son James Stracke, 19, and daughter Porter Stracke, 24.

In June 2025, Sutton shared a photo montage of James’ high school graduation. “Not the baby!!! Third child has graduated! Congratulations to all those class of 2025!! Wishing you all the very best in life😽💥,” she captioned her post.

In an episode of RHOBH, Sutton talked about how difficult it was to see James, her youngest child, graduate from high school, move out, and go to college. “My son, James, is graduating from high school, and my mother’s here for support. Losing James to college is going to be hard for me,” she admitted.

According to Bravo, James is attending Wofford College in South Carolina.

As for her daughter Porter, the oldest of the Stracke kids, she graduated from the College of William & Mary in 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in history. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Sutton shared how proud she was of her daughter. “Final Graduation Day! We love our Porter and so proud of this Cum Laude graduate now Law School bound,” she wrote.

Bravo noted that she currently resides in New York City and is attending Brooklyn Law School. Her LinkedIn states that she has worked as a legal extern for two law firms during her schooling and plans to graduate in 2027.