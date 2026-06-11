Sutton Stracke Is Saying Goodbye to One of RHOBH’s Most Stunning Homes

Sutton Stracke is officially turning the page on a chapter of her life.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has listed her sprawling Bel Air estate for $8.995 million, putting one of the franchise’s most recognizable homes on the market after several memorable seasons on Bravo.

The listing comes as Stracke embraces a new phase of life. Throughout recent seasons of “RHOBH,” she has spoken candidly about becoming an empty nester after her youngest son, James, left for college.

According to real estate records, Stracke purchased the property in 2020 for approximately $5.35 million. The Georgian-style estate sits on more than an acre in the exclusive Bel Air-Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles.

Inside Sutton Stracke’s Bel Air Estate

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The 4,723-square-foot residence features four bedrooms and six bathrooms, blending classic Southern charm with California luxury.

Visitors enter through a sweeping motor court before stepping into a home filled with wood-beamed ceilings, custom millwork, hardwood floors, and abundant natural light.

The heart of the property is a chef’s kitchen anchored by an oversized marble island, making it ideal for entertaining. Elsewhere, elegant living spaces open to the lush grounds surrounding the home.

Outside, the estate offers resort-style amenities, including a swimming pool, multiple terraces, manicured gardens, and a full-sized championship tennis court.

One of the home’s standout features is its impressive primary suite. The retreat includes a spa-inspired bathroom, fireplace, oversized walk-in shower, and a custom dressing room designed to showcase Stracke’s extensive fashion collection.

The boutique-style closet is packed with custom cabinetry, floor-to-ceiling storage, and display space for designer clothing, handbags, and shoes.

A Home Familiar to RHOBH Viewers

Bravo Sutton Stracke (top left) poses with her fellow “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast members in the show’s Season 15 cast portrait.

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” have seen the property featured throughout Stracke’s time on the series. Since joining the cast in Season 10, the home has served as the backdrop for everything from cast gatherings to personal milestones.

Luxury real estate broker Josh Flagg is handling the listing and described the residence as an extension of Stracke herself.

According to the listing materials, the home balances elegance and warmth while offering a layout designed for entertaining and bringing people together.

Adding to the property’s appeal is its history. Before Stracke purchased the estate, it was owned by late Los Angeles Lakers owner Jerry Buss.

While the home itself has become a familiar part of Sutton’s story on RHOBH, the listing signals the beginning of a new chapter for the Bravo star as she continues navigating life after her children have left home.

For viewers who have watched the house on television for years, it may be the end of an era. For one future buyer, however, it could be the opportunity to own a piece of Bravo history.

As Sutton embarks on this new chapter off-screen, fans are still waiting to learn what comes next for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Bravo has not yet announced an official cast lineup for Season 16.